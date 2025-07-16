Kew’s Palm House to shut for renovations as part of push towards net zero

16 July 2025, 13:39

A proposed view of the renovated interior of Waterlily House at Kew Garden
A proposed view of the renovated interior of Waterlily House at Kew Garden. Picture: Kew Gardens

By Rebecca Henrys

Kew Gardens will close the iconic Palm House and Waterlily House for four to five years to undertake 'landmark' renovations.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The popular attraction has submitted a planning application to the London Borough of Richmond upon Thames for the renovations, which will enable them to build the first heritage net-zero glasshouses.

The two buildings were last renovated in the 1980s and are showing serious signs of deterioration.

Richard Deverell, Director of RBG Kew, says: "This is a pivotal moment in the history of Kew. With sustainability at the core of our mission, this project exemplifies our commitment to safeguarding both the environment and cultural heritage.

"The transformation of the Palm House and Waterlily House into net-zero icons will not only protect irreplaceable plants but serve as a beacon of what sustainable heritage can achieve."

The project is not expected to start until 2027 and the greenhouses will close for up to five years once the changes begin to take place.

Home to tropical and sub-tropical plants, the Palm House was originally completed in 1848, while the Waterlily House opened in 1852 to showcase giant Amazon waterlilies.

Kew Gardens Palm House and Swans In The Pond. London, England
Kew Gardens Palm House and Swans In The Pond. London, England. Picture: Getty

As part of the work, the buildings will see the replacement of 16,500 glass panes with high-performance sealed glazing, the use of bespoke silicone gaskets to reduce heat loss, and the installation of a fully electrified air and water source heat pump system.

There will also be upgrades to the rainwater storage and irrigation system and the restoration of original ornamental garden layouts and finishes.

Tom Pickering, Head of Glasshouse Collections at RBG Kew, explains: "At the heart of this project is the need to protect the extraordinary plant collections housed in the Palm House and Waterlily House.

"Besides being beautiful, many have cultural, scientific and conservation value, and replacing these collections is unimaginable.

"Achieving net zero in these historic buildings is an unprecedented task, it’s a complex challenge which must consider the interplay of horticulture, climatic control, engineering, and architecture."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Different milks on sale in a supermarket UK

Plant-based milk not 'nutritionally equivalent' to cows' milk, experts say

Axel Rudakubana

Prevent programme should continue referrals for no ideology, report recommends

Nintendo has revealed the names of the lead actors starring in the upcoming live-action The Legend of Zelda film.

Nintendo releases names of leads for upcoming live-action The Legend of Zelda movie

ITV Palooza 2022 – VIP Access

ITV will 'stand by' John Torode after he was axed from MasterChef over racism claim

Sandie Peggie was suspended after she complained about having to share a changing room with transgender medic Dr Beth Upton at the NHS Fife hospital where they both worked.

NHS nurse who complained about trans doctor using female changing rooms cleared of gross misconduct
Grace O'Malley Kumar and Barnarby Webber

Students stabbed to death in Nottingham attacks to receive posthumous degrees from university

World News

See more World News

A volcano in Iceland has erupted, leading to evacuations.

Iceland volcano erupts for 12th time since 2021, prompting evacuations from iconic Blue Lagoon spa

1 hour ago

A man and a woman smile at the camera

Ghislaine Maxwell could use ‘government misconduct’ to challenge imprisonment

3 hours ago

Thousands of starving Palestinians flock to an aid distribution centre in order to receive food package.

At least 19 die in crowd crush near Gaza aid distribution centre, says US and Israel-backed aid group

4 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

11 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News