Kew’s Palm House to shut for renovations as part of push towards net zero

A proposed view of the renovated interior of Waterlily House at Kew Garden. Picture: Kew Gardens

By Rebecca Henrys

Kew Gardens will close the iconic Palm House and Waterlily House for four to five years to undertake 'landmark' renovations.

The popular attraction has submitted a planning application to the London Borough of Richmond upon Thames for the renovations, which will enable them to build the first heritage net-zero glasshouses.

The two buildings were last renovated in the 1980s and are showing serious signs of deterioration.

Richard Deverell, Director of RBG Kew, says: "This is a pivotal moment in the history of Kew. With sustainability at the core of our mission, this project exemplifies our commitment to safeguarding both the environment and cultural heritage.

"The transformation of the Palm House and Waterlily House into net-zero icons will not only protect irreplaceable plants but serve as a beacon of what sustainable heritage can achieve."

The project is not expected to start until 2027 and the greenhouses will close for up to five years once the changes begin to take place.

Home to tropical and sub-tropical plants, the Palm House was originally completed in 1848, while the Waterlily House opened in 1852 to showcase giant Amazon waterlilies.

Kew Gardens Palm House and Swans In The Pond. London, England. Picture: Getty

As part of the work, the buildings will see the replacement of 16,500 glass panes with high-performance sealed glazing, the use of bespoke silicone gaskets to reduce heat loss, and the installation of a fully electrified air and water source heat pump system.

There will also be upgrades to the rainwater storage and irrigation system and the restoration of original ornamental garden layouts and finishes.

Tom Pickering, Head of Glasshouse Collections at RBG Kew, explains: "At the heart of this project is the need to protect the extraordinary plant collections housed in the Palm House and Waterlily House.

"Besides being beautiful, many have cultural, scientific and conservation value, and replacing these collections is unimaginable.

"Achieving net zero in these historic buildings is an unprecedented task, it’s a complex challenge which must consider the interplay of horticulture, climatic control, engineering, and architecture."