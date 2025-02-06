King Charles and Queen Camilla to meet Pope Francis during state visit to Italy

Pope Francis meets Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and his wife Camilla Duchess of Cornwall at the Vatican on April 4, 2017. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

The King and Queen have announced they will undertake a state visit to Italy and the Vatican, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The major spring tour, which has long been trailed in the media, will take place in early April and coincides with Charles and Camilla's 20th wedding anniversary.

They will meet Pope Francis at the Vatican and celebrate the Catholic Church's Pilgrims of Hope jubilee year.

In Italy, the couple will visit Rome and the north-eastern city of Ravenna, known for its early Christian mosaic artwork.

Charles, 76, is forging ahead with regular overseas trips this year as he adapts to living with cancer.

The King and Queen last met the pop at the Vatican on April 4, 2017.

Pope Francis receives at Casa Santa Marta in the Vatican Members of the Interprovincial Order of the Profession of Midwifery of CatanzaroPhotograph by Vatican Media /Catholic Press Photo RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - NO MARKETING -. Picture: Alamy

The development emerged at the end of the King's long-haul visit to Australia and Samoa, which was described as the "perfect tonic" for the monarch.

The tour announcement comes the week after Charles travelled to Poland for the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.

Charles travelled to the historic death camp last week to mark the 80th anniversary of its liberation on Holocaust Memorial Day.

He was seen to join survivors and other dignitaries invited to a service at the site of the former concentration camp in Poland.

Read more: King Charles to make history as he visits Auschwitz on 80th anniversary of camp's liberation

Read more: Trump sanctions International Criminal Court as he accuses it of 'targeting' US and 'close ally' Israel

As part of the forthcoming visit to the Vatican, the couple will attend the Holy See, the government of the Roman Catholic Church.

The Vatican, home to the Pope, is the smallest independent state in the world, which is surrounded by Rome and is the residence of the spiritual leadership of the Roman Catholic Church.

London, UK. 5th Feb, 2025. King Charles III visits the Polish Social and Cultural Association in West London. Credit: Karl Black/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

The King is Supreme Governor of the Church of England.

The role dates back to Henry VIII, who named himself Supreme Head of the Church of England after he was excommunicated by the Pope and broke from the Catholic Church in the 16th century to marry Anne Boleyn.

Before the state visits, the King and Queen will join Hollywood star Stanley Tucci for a black tie dinner celebrating Italian cuisine at Highgrove on Friday evening.

The pair have invited the Italian-American Devil Wears Prada actor and well-known foodie and the Italian ambassador to the UK, Inigo Lambertini, to Charles's Gloucestershire estate to enjoy a feast of sustainable Slow Food.

The menu has been created by renowned Italian chef Francesco Mazzei and inspired by Tucci, who fronted the TV series Tucci - The Heart of Italy.

Created using entirely British ingredients blended with Italian culinary traditions and local flavours, the dishes aim to embody the principles of Slow Food.

Drinks will be prepared by Italian mixologist Alessandro Palazzi using Italian flavours and herbs from Charles's beloved Highgrove Gardens.

The Slow Food initiative was launched in 1986 in the small Italian town of Bra when food writer Carlo Petrini took exception to the opening of a McDonald's in Rome's Piazza di Spagna, leading to widespread national protests.

It promotes the right to good, clean and fair food for all, and strives to preserve traditional and regional cuisine.

Charles has long been a champion of the Slow Food philosophy.

The event will also promote Slow Fashion, with the King and Queen meeting King's Foundation's students and being shown garments demonstrating their sustainable fashion and heritage skills.

The Slow Fashion movement encourages people to buy fewer, higher-quality items which last longer.