King Charles and Keir Starmer lead nation remembering horror of 7/7 bombings on 20th anniversary

The King has called on the nation to remember the “extraordinary courage and compassion” in the face of the horrors of the July 7 bombings, while the Prime Minister said the country will unite to remember the lives lost. Picture: PA/Getty

By Jacob Paul

The King has called on the nation to remember the “extraordinary courage and compassion” in the face of the horrors of the July 7 bombings, while the Prime Minister said the country will unite to remember the lives lost.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

In a message to mark the 20th anniversary of the attacks, Charles said comfort can be taken from the “spirit of unity” in London and the country more broadly, which has allowed the nation to heal.

Meanwhile, Sir Keir Starmer said “those who tried to divide us failed” adding “we stood together then, and we stand together now”.

On July 7 2005, four suicide bombers struck the capital’s transport network, killing 52 people and injuring more than 770 on three London Underground trains and a bus.

The King has asked for the country to reaffirm its commitment to building a society of all faiths and backgrounds, standing against those who seek to divide us.

He said: “Today, as we mark 20 years since the tragic events of 7th July 2005, my heartfelt thoughts and special prayers remain with all those whose lives were forever changed on that terrible summer’s day.

Read more: Islamic and right-wing extremism remain UK’s ‘biggest threats’, says Cooper ahead 20th anniversary of 7/7 bombings

Read more: The love shown by 7/7 rescuers helped shape my second life - I will not allow the cancer of hatred to consume me

Composite of handout photographs of some of the victims of the London terrorist attacks on 7 July 2005. Picture: PA

“We remember with profound sadness the 52 innocent people who were killed in senseless acts of evil – and the enduring grief of their loved ones.

“We recall, too, the hundreds more who carry physical and psychological scars, and pray that their suffering may ease as the years pass.“

In doing so, we should also remember the countless stories of extraordinary courage and compassion that emerged from the darkness of that day.“

The selfless bravery of our emergency services, transport workers, and fellow citizens who rushed towards danger to help strangers reminds us of the very best of humanity in the face of the very worst.”Other members of the royal family are to join services and memorials to mark the anniversary.

On behalf of the King, The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh will attend the National Service of Commemoration at St Paul’s Cathedral from 11.30am on Monday.

The King also stressed the importance of communities coming together in times of adversity.

He said: “While the horrors will never be forgotten, we may take comfort from the way such events rally communities together in solidarity, solace and determination.

“It is this spirit of unity that has helped London, and our nation, to heal.

“As we remember those we lost, let us therefore use this 20th anniversary to reaffirm our commitment to building a society where people of all faiths and backgrounds can live together with mutual respect and understanding, always standing firm against those who would seek to divide us.”

The number 30 double-decker bus in Tavistock Square, which was destroyed by a terrorist bomb. Picture: PA

Sir Keir said: “Today the whole country will unite to remember the lives lost in the 7/7 attacks, and all those whose lives were changed forever.

“We honour the courage shown that day— the bravery of the emergency services, the strength of survivors, and the unity of Londoners in the face of terror.

“Those who tried to divide us failed. We stood together then, and we stand together now— against hate and for the values that define us of freedom, democracy and the rule of law.”

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said: “Twenty years have passed since 7/7 but the passage of time makes what happened that day no less shocking.

"It was an appalling attack on our capital city and on democracy itself.

“As we come together to mark this anniversary, my thoughts remain with the victims, survivors and all who loved them.

"Amid the horror of that day, we saw the best of people, our emergency services, first responders and ordinary Londoners who bravely acted to help one another. Their courage continues to inspire us.

“We will always confront the threats facing this country to keep the public safe and preserve our way of life.”