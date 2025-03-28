Breaking News

King Charles seen in public for the first time since hospital visit after 'suffering side-effects' of cancer treatment

King Charles waved at members of the public as he was driven to Buckingham Palace. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

The King has been seen in public for the first time since a hospital visit for side effects from his cancer treatment, as he waved at well-wishers while leaving Clarence House in London in a car this morning.

A large crowd, including members of the public and photographers, watched as Charles was driven out of his London residence at around 10.30am.

Sat in the back of a black Audi, he waved down the window, smiled and waved at well-wishers.

King Charles III is driven by car from Clarence House. Picture: Alamy

Moments earlier the Princess Royal was driven out of the residence in a black Bentley.

One royal fan said it was a 'relief' to see the king 'smiling and waving'.

Tourist Julian Mati, 34, said it was a "relief" to see the King looking well.

He said: "We were horrified when we heard the news yesterday.

"We had come down to the palace today to take pictures but we never imagined we would see the King.

"To see him smiling and waving, it's such a relief."

The King, 76, required a "short period of observation in hospital" as he continued his cancer treatment and has cancelled Friday's visit to Birmingham, the Palace confirmed.

King Charles was admitted to hospital due to side effects from his cancer treatment. Picture: Alamy

In a statement yesterday, Buckingham Palace said the King returned to Clarence House but has received medical advice to reschedule his planned engagements for Friday.

"Following scheduled and ongoing medical treatment for cancer this morning, The King experienced temporary side effects that required a short period of observation in hospital," the statement said.

"His Majesty's afternoon engagements were therefore postponed. His Majesty has now returned to Clarence House and as a precautionary measure, acting on medical advice, tomorrow's diary programme will also be rescheduled.

"His Majesty would like to send his apologies to all those who may be inconvenienced or disappointed as a result."

The Prime Minister "wishes His Majesty the King all the very best", a spokeswoman for Sir Keir Starmer said after the news was announced late on Thursday evening.

A source described it as a "most minor bump in a road that is very much heading in the right direction".

As of Thursday evening, the Palace has only cancelled the King's engagements for Friday, and it appears he could be back to work as early as next week.

The King cancelled his engagements after a short visit to the London Clinic, where he was first diagnosed with cancer last year.

Charles, who is known as being a workaholic, is said to be in good form and his symptoms are reportedly common for those undergoing the same treatment as him.

He is said be "extremely disappointed" to cancel Friday's engagements, a Palace source added.

The statement continued: "His Majesty was due to receive credentials from the ambassadors of three different nations this afternoon.

"Tomorrow, he was due to undertake four public engagements in Birmingham, and is greatly disappointed to be missing them on this occasion.

"He very much hopes that they can reschedule in due course and offers his deepest apologies to all those who had worked so hard to make the planned visit possible."

The King was diagnosed with cancer last year after receiving treatment for a separate issue.

He had undergone treatment for an enlarged prostate, and while Buckingham Palace has not clarified what form of cancer the monarch has, it is not prostate cancer.

Writing at the time of his diagnosis, the Palace said: "During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.

"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties.

"Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual."