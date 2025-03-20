Top university mourns 'senseless tragedy' as second-year student 'killed by drug-driver' on Strand in central London

Aalia Mahomed was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. Picture: MPS/Getty

By Flaminia Luck

King's College has mourned the "senseless tragedy" after a second-year student was killed by a drug-driver outside Strand Campus on Tuesday.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Aalia Mahomed, 20, was pronounced dead at the scene. She was a student of Physics & Philosophy.

Her family has paid tribute to her - describing her a "beautiful soul".

A 27-year-old woman was also taken to hospital, where she remains in a serious condition.

Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. Another victim, a 23-year-old man, was taken to hospital but has since been discharged.

A 26-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of careless and drug driving has been released on bail.

Police are continuing to investigate the deadly collision whick took place in Aldwych.

Flowers and tributes are left at the site for Aalia. Picture: Alamy

'Senseless tragedy'

Professor Shitij Kapur, Vice-Chancellor and President of King’s College London said: “A senseless tragedy struck our campus on Tuesday – a tragedy that has led to the loss of life of one of our students, Aalia Mahomed.

"Aalia was in her second year of study for her BSc in Physics & Philosophy in the Faculty of Natural, Mathematical & Engineering Sciences and Faculty of Arts & Humanities.

"Our thoughts are with her family, friends and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time, and we offer them our deepest condolences.

"Aalia’s family has asked that we respect their privacy as they mourn the loss of their daughter.

“Another of our students is still in hospital and is in our thoughts.

"We are in touch with their family to ensure they feel supported.

“We cannot at this time share details of the accident as it remains a matter of active investigation by the police and we are in contact with the relevant authorities.

“Words often bring little comfort at these difficult times when what has happened cannot be reversed – but I hope that in supporting our students and staff, and honoring and remembering what has been lost, we will find a way forward.”

. Police officers and emergency services on the scene outside Somerset House after a van collided with pedestrians. Picture: Alamy

'Ray of sunshine'

In a statement, her family said: “Aalia was a bright, kind and beautiful soul, who brought joy and laughter to everyone.

"She was a ray of sunshine in our lives, and will be deeply missed by all her family and friends.

"Her light will always live on in our memories and her smile will be our strength as we get through this difficult time.”

Police arrested the driver of the van, a 26-year-old man at the scene on suspicion of causing death by careless driving. Picture: Alamy

Detective Chief Superintendent Christina Jessah, in charge of policing for the area said: “This was a tragic incident which has deeply affected the community.

“I commend the actions of the emergency services and members of the public, who provided aid to those involved who tried to save this young woman’s life and help the others who were injured.

“This area of London is extremely busy and those who have been in the area over the last 24 hours would have noticed an increased police presence as our enquiries continue.

“Cordons have since been lifted, however we continue to work with those in the area, including King’s College London.“We are aware of inaccurate speculation online about this incident being terrorism related.

"We ask the public to refrain from this speculation to protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation and avoid causing further suffering to the family of the young woman.“Our thoughts remain with the family of the young woman who has died.”

On the day of the incident, LBC reporter Fraser Knight spoke to a King's student who questioned why the van driver was allowed to access such a "social and public" area.

He said: "We had no worries before, but now that a van could come in so easily, it begs the question of how this happened and how the van was even allowed access to such a social and public area. You know, there are a lot of questions to be asked."

Fellow students and other members of the public begin to lay flowers by the gates of St Mary le Strand church where the van came to a halt. This was after a van crashed yesterday killing one person. The victim was King's College London student, aged 21. Picture: Alamy

Meanwhile, a local maintenance worker told LBC that the driver appeared to be "panicked" and "frozen" as the horrifying scene unfolded.

They said they heard a "big bang and a loud scream and lots of commotion", adding that the van was coming out the service yard of the university and went through the security barrier and gate.