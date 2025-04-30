Family describe 'endless' grief after kitchen fitter crushed to death by concrete blocks on housing site

30 April 2025, 16:47 | Updated: 30 April 2025, 17:06

Martin Dunford
Martin Dunford was crushed to death by a pack of concrete blocks on a building site. Picture: HSE

By Ella Bennett

A family have spoken of their "endless" grief after a kitchen fitter was crushed to death by a pack of concrete blocks at a site in the Cotswolds.

Martin Dunford, 33, was killed while working at Ebrington Rise, near Chipping Campden, on a housing development on January 23 2020.

An investigation by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) found that Martin had walked around a lorry loader to talk to a driver about how long he would be on site, as he needed access to one of the properties being built.

A stack of concrete blocks that had been placed on top of another stack, which was supported by a wooden pallet, toppled over onto him, pinning him against the side of the lorry.

He sustained severe internal and head injuries and died on site.

The HSE investigation found that Piper Homes Construction Limited, who were the principal contractor on the site, had failed to ensure that a suitable, level storage area was provided for the safe offloading of construction materials.

The company had also failed to ensure that wooden pallets in a suitable condition were used for the storage of construction materials and that persons were excluded from delivery areas.

In a statement provided by Mr Dunford's sister, Tracey Hunter, the family spoke of their "endless" grief.

She said: “Martin went to work and never came home. His life was unjustly cut short.

"Little did he know on that date that he was going to work on a site that had ongoing issues and was not following HSE guidelines for working safely on a construction site."

Ms Hunter said her brother "was very much loved by his family and friends", and added: "He is missed every day and nothing can ever fill the hole that is left by him no longer being here.

“We, his family, and friends are still all navigating throughout this endless period of grief and today’s verdict is the start of some sense of justice towards his senseless death.”

Stacks of concrete blocks
Martin Dunford was crushed when two stacks of concrete blocks fell on top of him. Picture: HSE

Piper Homes Construction Limited, which is currently in liquidation, of Lace Market Square, Nottingham, pleaded guilty to breaching Regulation 13(1) of the Construction (Design & Management) Regulations 2015.

The company was fined £300,000 and ordered to pay £5,236 in costs at Cheltenham Magistrates Court on April 29 2025.

HSE inspector James Lucas said: “This was an entirely avoidable incident and our thoughts remain with Martin’s family.

“Storage of construction materials should be properly planned and managed, to ensure that if materials are stored at height the necessary measures are in place to prevent them from falling and potentially injuring persons.

“Storage areas should be level and accessories such as wooden pallets should be regularly inspected to ensure that they are in suitable condition to be used to store materials.

“Had this been done on this particular site, Martin would have returned home safely to his family.”

