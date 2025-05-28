Kneecap 'forced' to drop out of Glasgow festival amid 'police concerns over safety'

Kneecap at the BAFTA Film Awards 2025. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

Irish language rappers Kneecap have dropped out of a gig "due to concerns expressed by the police about safety at the event" weeks after a member of the group was slapped with a terror charge.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

In a statement on X, the group wrote: "Due to concerns expressed by the Police about safety at the event, Kneecap can no longer perform at TRNSMT.

"To the thousands of people who bought tickets, flights and hotels to see us play, we are sorry...it is out of our hands. Glasgow has always been a huge city for us.

"We’ve played there many many times, with no issues - ever. Make of that what you will."

They added that Kneecap will still play Glasgow's O2 Academy on Tuesday July 8.

Mo Chara (Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh) of Kneecap performs at The Wide Awake Festival at Brockwell Park. Picture: Alamy

A Police Scotland spokesperson previously said any decision on who performs at TRNSMT was the organisers' choice.

It comes after one member of the group - Liam O'Hanna - was issued a terror charge earlier this month over an alleged incident which took place during a London show last year.

He is accused of displaying a flag in support of proscribed terror group Hezbollah - which police said is contrary to section 13(1)(b) and (3) of the Terrorism Act 2000.

Responding to the charge, Kneecap released a three page statement on X, in which they declared the accusation was part of a "carnival of distraction" by the UK authorises.

It partially read: "14,000 babies are about to die of starvation in Gaza, with food sent by the world sitting on the other side of a wall, and once again the British establishment is focused on us.

"We deny this 'offence' and will vehemently defend ourselves.

"This is political policing. This is a carnival of distraction."We are not the story. Genocide is. As they profit from genocide, they use an 'anti-terror law' against us for displaying a flag thrown on stage.

"A charge not serious enough to even warrant their 'crown court', instead a court that doesn't have a jury. What's the objective?"

The Irish-language rap group is made up of up of Mr O'Hanna (Og O Hannaidh in Irish), Naoise O Caireallain and JJ O Dochartaigh.

They have still been performing despite the charge, including central London venue 100 Club last Thursday, ahead of their headline slot at Wide Awake Festival in Brockwell Park, south London, on Friday night.