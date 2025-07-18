Police to take no further action over Kneecap's Glastonbury performance as Irish rap trio slam 'political policing'

Mo Chara, DJ Provaí and Móglaí Bap of Kneecap at Glastonbury Festival 2025. Picture: Alamy

By Shannon Cook

Avon and Somerset Police will not be taking further action against the Belfast rap trio's Glastonbury performance.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Avon and Somerset Police said it will be taking “no further action” on the grounds that there is “insufficient evidence to provide a realistic prospect of conviction for any offence”.

The investigation was announced in June after officers reviewed video footage and audio recordings from the sets of Kneecap and punk duo Bob Vylan at the Somerset festival.

Avon and Somerset police said in a statement: “An investigation has been carried out into comments about a forthcoming court case made during Kneecap’s performance at Glastonbury Festival on Saturday 28 June.

“Detectives sought advice from the Crown Prosecution Service during their enquiries and after that advice, we have made the decision to take no further action on the grounds there is insufficient evidence to provide a realistic prospect of conviction for any offence.

“Kneecap was informed of that decision earlier today (Friday 18 July).

“Enquiries continue to be carried out in relation to separate comments made on stage during Bob Vylan’s performance.”

On Friday, the group, comprised of Liam Og O hAnnaidh, Naoise O Caireallain, and JJ O Dochartaigh, posted a screenshot to social media from an email that appeared to be from a senior investigating officer.

The screenshot stated: "Following a review of the evidence, I have determined there will be no further action."

The full post from Kneecap reads:

"One element of the political policing intimidation attempt is over.

"We played a historic set at Glastonbury. Whole area closed an hour before due to crowds. A celebration of love and solidarity. A sea of good people at the world's most famous festival.

"Shortly afterwards we learn of an active police investigation. An investigation that followed after the Prime Minister himself said it "was not appropriate" we played Glastonbury.

"Walk off stage to the rapturous sounds of good people and into the creaking scheming sounds of the establishment.

"This "investigation" was reported across the world's media often with wildly misleading headlines.

"Every single person who saw our set knew no law was broken, not even close....yet the police saw fit to publicly announce they were opening an investigation."

Read more: Police say they have ‘proportionate and considered’ plan ahead of Kneecap gig in Glasgow

Read more: BBC boss Tim Davie to face grilling by MPs over Bob Vylan Glastonbury performance

One element of the political policing intimidation attempt is over.



We played a historic set at Glastonbury. Whole area closed an hour before due to crowds. A celebration of love and solidarity. A sea of good people at the world's most famous festival.



Shortly afterwards we… pic.twitter.com/S0BsMeOM83 — KNEECAP (@KNEECAPCEOL) July 18, 2025

The Irish rap trio slammed the action as "political", "targeted" and "state intimidation".

The statement continues: "After the media damage is inflicted and seen by millions of eyes - you receive a private email to say there's no evidence and no action - that is seen by two people only.

"There is no public apology, they don't send this to media or post it on police accounts.

"We will continue to fight.

"We will continue to win."

Ben Kentish debates Bob Vylan's IDF chant with Palestinian journalist

It comes after Avon and Somerset Police said officers reviewed video footage and audio recordings from the sets of Bob Vylan and Kneecap at the Somerset festival and initiated a criminal probe. A senior detective was appointed to lead the investigation.

During Bob Vylan's performance, Robinson-Foster chanted "death, death to the IDF (Israel Defence Forces)", while a member of Belfast rap group Kneecap suggested fans "start a riot" outside his bandmate's upcoming court appearance.

Bobby Vylan's real name is Pascal Robinson-Foster, 34, according to reports.

A police spokesman said: "This has been recorded as a public order incident at this time while our inquiries are at an early stage.

"The investigation will be evidence-led and will closely consider all appropriate legislation, including relating to hate crimes.

Kneecap and Bob Vyland are being investigated by police. Picture: Getty

"We have received a large amount of contact in relation to these events from people across the world and recognise the strength of public feeling.

"There is absolutely no place in society for hate."

The force said neighbourhood policing teams were speaking with people in their local communities and key stakeholders, which it hoped would reassure the public "how seriously we are treating Saturday's events".

Read more: LIVE: BBC bosses 'should be charged for screening Glastonbury death to IDF chants'

Read more: 'Why are you only interested now': Nova survivor questions Glastonbury crowd who chanted 'death, death to the IDF'

Bob Vylan crowd surfs during his performance at Glastonbury Festival. Picture: Alamy

It asked members of the public to stop reporting the matter because an investigation was taking place.

The BBC has expressed its regret at not pulling the live stream of Bob Vylan's performance, saying the "antisemitic sentiments" expressed were "utterly unacceptable".

Christopher Landau, the US deputy secretary of state, said the band had been banned from the US ahead of a tour later this year due to their "hateful tirade at Glastonbury".

Bob Vylan played at Coachella in California earlier this year but will be unable to return to the US. They were set to perform in Chicago, Brooklyn and Philadelphia in the autumn.

The duo, formed in Ipswich in 2017, have released four albums addressing issues on topics including racism, masculinity and class.

LBC Callers react to Glastonbury IDF controversy

In a statement posted to Instagram after the Glastonbury set, Vylan said: "Teaching our children to speak up for the change they want and need is the only way that we make this world a better place.

"As we grow older and our fire starts to possibly dim under the suffocation of adult life and all its responsibilities, it is incredibly important that we encourage and inspire future generations to pick up the torch that was passed to us."

They are due to perform at Boardmasters, a surfing and music festival in Newquay, Cornwall, in August.

However, their previous set at Radar Festival in Manchester was cancelled.

Kneecap have been in the headlines in recent months after member Liam Og O hAnnaidh, who performs under the name Mo Chara, was charged with a terror offence.

In reference to his bandmate's upcoming court date, Naoise O Caireallain, who performs under the name Moglai Bap, told Glastonbury they would "start a riot outside the courts", before clarifying: "No riots, just love and support, and support for Palestine."