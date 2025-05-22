'We are not the story': Kneecap slam 'political policing' after rapper Liam O'Hanna charged with terror offence

Liam O'Hanna, left, was charged over an alleged incident which occurred during a London gig. Picture: Alamy

By Frankie Elliott

Irish rap group Kneecap have defended member Liam O'Hanna over his arrest on terrorism charges by telling fans "we are not the story".

Rapper O'Hanna was charged with a terrorism offence on Wednesday night after allegedly displaying a flag in support of proscribed terror group Hezbollah.

The 27-year-old reportedly committed the offence in 21 November 2024 at the O2 Forum in Kentish Town, north London.

In response to the charge, the Belfast rap group released a three page statement on X, in which they declared the accusation was part of a "carnival of distraction" by the UK authorises.

The full statement read: "14,000 babies are about to die of starvation in Gaza, with food sent by the world sitting on the other side of a wall, and once again the British establishment is focused on us.

"We deny this 'offence' and will vehemently defend ourselves.

"This is political policing. This is a carnival of distraction.

"We are not the story. Genocide is. As they profit from genocide, they use an 'anti-terror law' against us for displaying a flag thrown on stage.

"A charge not serious enough to even warrant their 'crown court', instead a court that doesn't have a jury. What's the objective?

A protester holds a sign in solidarity with Irish hip hop group Kneecap, who have caused controversy over their comments in support of Palestine and against Tory MPs. Picture: Alamy

"To restrict our ability to travel. To prevent us speaking to young people across the world. To silence voices of compassion. To prosecute artists who dare speak out.

"Instead of defending innocent people, or principles of international law they claim to uphold, the powerful in Britain have abetted slaughter and famine in Gaza, just as they did in Ireland for centuries. Then, like now, they claim justification.

"They IDF units they arm and fly spy plane missions for are the real terrorists, the whole world can see it.

"We stand proudly with the people. You stand complicit with the war criminals.

"We are on the right side of history. You are not. We will fight you in your court. We will win. Free Palestine."

Police say O'Hanna displayed a flag "in such a way or in such circumstances as to arouse reasonable suspicion that he is a supporter of a proscribed organisation" - namely Hezbollah.

This is contrary to section 13(1)(b) and (3) of the Terrorism Act 2000, police said.

The Irish-language rap group is made up of up of Mr O'Hanna (Og O Hannaidh in Irish), Naoise O Caireallain and JJ O Dochartaigh.

Kneecap at the BAFTA awards. Picture: Alamy

The group dominated headlines earlier this month when controversial videos of the Irish Republican rappers emerged, with the outfit referred to a counter-terror unit to assess whether they had broken UK terrorism laws.

The musicians have claimed footage of one if the incidents had been “exploited and weaponised”, while they also said they have “never supported” Hamas or Hezbollah, which are both banned organisations in the UK.

They signed a statement saying there is a “clear, concerted attempt to censor and ultimately deplatform” Kneecap while claiming that politicians are “strategically concocting moral outrage over the stage utterings of a young punk band” while ignoring a “genocide” in Gaza.

Officers were also made aware of another video, which is believed to be from a music event in London in November 2023.

Kneecap has also previously apologised to the families of murdered MPs after a clip appeared to show them calling for the deaths of MPs.

Counter terror cops are still investigating this alleged incident.

The group has seen gigs including a performance at the Eden Project in Cornwall on July 4 cancelled after the concert footage appeared.

But their performance in Brixton’s Brockwell Park was still set to go ahead as planned, Wide Awake said.

The festival said in a statement earlier this month: “After positive discussions with key stakeholders, Wide Awake festival can confirm that, as planned, Kneecap will be performing at this year’s festival on Friday, May 23 at Brockwell Park.

“Wide Awake Festival has a proud history of supporting the alternative music scene and we look forward to staging another unforgettable event showcasing the very best emerging and established talent.”

Formed in 2017, the group are known for their provocative lyrics and merchandise as well as their championing of the Irish language, their best known tracks include Get Your Brits Out, Better Way To Live and 3Cag.

Their self-titled film, roughly based on how they formed, secured a BAFTA win.