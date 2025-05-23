Exclusive

Kneecap mock Kemi Badenoch in new track days after terrorism charge against band member

The Belfast rappers mockingly refer to Badenoch as a 'wally' that thinks she is 'fooling everybody' in their latest single The Recap. Picture: Getty

By Frankie Elliott

Gig organisers are under fresh pressure to drop a controversial band from performing to thousands in London - after one of their members was charged with a terror offence.

Irish rap group Kneecap have mocked Tory leader Kemi Badenoch in a new track that comes out days after one of the members was charged with a terror offence.

The heavy drum and bass track was released on the band's Soundcloud channel hours before they are scheduled to perform in the capital on Friday.

Badenoch is one of a number of politicians who has questioned whether the trio should be allowed to play the gig and has also called for them to be dropped from other festival line-ups, including Glastonbury.

It comes after the Metropolitan Police announced on Wednesday that Kneecap member Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, 27, had been charged with allegedly displaying a flag in support of a proscribed organisation Hezbollah at a London gig last year.

He is due to appear to Westminster Magistrates Court on June 18.

But despite the political pressure, the controversial trio are still set to headline the Wide Awake festival in Brockwell Park – after an impromptu gig at the 100 Club on Oxford Street last night sold out in 90 seconds.

In the promo picture for the new track, which was first announced on the group's Whatsapp channel, O hAnnaidh can be seen stretching his arms out wide and appears to have duct tape placed over his mouth.

On their Instagram page, the band thanked the '25,000 legends' who will be attending Friday night's performance and once again took aim at Badenoch.

The band's post read: "Well well London heads. Some day coming up.

"We've a brand new track landing in our WhatsApp channel at 1pm.

"Kemi Badenoch you might wanna sit down for this one, if you've any seats left.

"Then we're at Wide Awake in Brockwell Park London for a headline show to 25,000 legends tonight."

Kneecap's rivalry with the current Conservative leader stems back to last year when the then business secretary Badenoch tried to refuse them a £14,250 funding award.

The trio were eventually given their money after they won a discrimination case against the UK government at Belfast High Court.

But following the latest Met Police investigation and terror offence charge, festival organisers are facing pressure to rethink Kneecap's appearances on their bills.

Sources close to the Home Secretary, Yvette Cooper, said she had been “concerned” by some of the band’s public comments.

They referred to what she had said previously about the band, where she admitted it was a “matter for the organisers” but that she hoped those involved in the events “take some responsibility” and “look very seriously” at it.

The Home Secretary previously said: "That’s a matter for the organisers.

"What they’re reported to have said is a total disgrace.

"It’s dangerous and irresponsible to say these sorts of things, and I hope that everybody involved – not just the band – but also those involved surrounding them and those involved in events, also take some responsibility on this and looks very seriously at the consequences of these kinds of remarks, not just what’s been said.”

Shadow Justice Secretary Robert Jenrick told LBC’s Nick Ferrari the festival should reassess the headliners.

He said: “It’s completely inappropriate. The organisers have got to change course.

“It’s completely outrageous that this goes ahead, and I call on the organisers to stop it immediately.”

Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp had already asked Lambeth Council to revoke permission for the Wide Awake festival.

Despite the political backlash, the band have received a lot of public support. Picture: Getty

He told LBC: “It is disgraceful that a group like Kneecap are being platformed at a publicly-promoted event in the heart of London.

"I have written to the Labour-run Lambeth Council demanding they revoke permission unless Kneecap are removed from the lineup."

In a statement posted on their social media yesterday, Kneecap said they denied the offence and vowed to defend themselves.

They added: “This is political policing. This is a carnival of distraction.”

In response to the charge, Kneecap released a three page statement on X on Thursday, in which they declared the accusation was part of a "carnival of distraction" by the UK authorises.

The full statement read: "14,000 babies are about to die of starvation in Gaza, with food sent by the world sitting on the other side of a wall, and once again the British establishment is focused on us.

"We deny this 'offence' and will vehemently defend ourselves.

"This is political policing. This is a carnival of distraction.

"We are not the story. Genocide is. As they profit from genocide, they use an 'anti-terror law' against us for displaying a flag thrown on stage.

"A charge not serious enough to even warrant their 'crown court', instead a court that doesn't have a jury. What's the objective?

"To restrict our ability to travel. To prevent us speaking to young people across the world. To silence voices of compassion. To prosecute artists who dare speak out.

"Instead of defending innocent people, or principles of international law they claim to uphold, the powerful in Britain have abetted slaughter and famine in Gaza, just as they did in Ireland for centuries. Then, like now, they claim justification.

"The IDF units they arm and fly spy plane missions for are the real terrorists, the whole world can see it.

"We stand proudly with the people. You stand complicit with the war criminals.

"We are on the right side of history. You are not. We will fight you in your court. We will win. Free Palestine."