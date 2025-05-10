Kwik Fit founder Sir Tom Farmer dies aged 84

10 May 2025, 13:42

Kwik Fit founder Sir Tom Farmer dies aged 84
Kwik Fit founder Sir Tom Farmer dies aged 84. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Scottish entrepreneur Sir Tom Farmer has died at the age of 84, his family has announced.

Sir Tom, who founded the garage chain Kwik Fit, was also a former director of MyTravel Group and Scottish Power, died at his Edinburgh home on Friday.

He owned a majority stake in Hibernian Football Club for 28 years, selling his interest in 2019 to US businessman Ron Gordon.

His family said in a statement on Saturday that Sir Tom’s life and career “touched many aspects of Scottish and UK life”, and his philanthropy would be remembered.

They added: “More than anything Sir Tom was a family man. Born in Leith, Edinburgh, in 1940 he was the youngest of seven children.

“He frequently spoke of the love, care and attention that was bestowed upon him by being the youngest in such a large family.”

Kwik fit
Kwik fit. Picture: Alamy

The businessman had three brothers and three sisters, many nieces and nephews, and the family said he was “proud to be an uncle to them and their families”.

He married Anne in 1966 after they met at their local church, and the devout Catholics were together for 57 years until her death in 2023.

Their family said Sir Tom often credited Anna for his business success: “In later years when asked about the secret to his success, he would often say it was because he ‘married a girl like Anne.’

“They lived their whole married life in Edinburgh and are survived by their two children and four grandchildren.

“Sir Tom’s Roman Catholic faith was present throughout all areas of his life. He attended mass weekly in Edinburgh and enjoyed the friendship and company of many people with the Catholic community both here in Scotland and further afield.

“Sir Tom will be remembered by many for his deep commitment to his family, his work and his faith and for being at all times a proud Scotsman.”

Hibs paid tribute in a post on X, saying: “Hibernian FC are devastated to hear of the passing of former owner Sir Tom Farmer, aged 84.

“Thank you for everything, Tom. Rest in peace.”

The family has asked for privacy.

