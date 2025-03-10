Lab grown food could be on UK shelves soon

10 March 2025, 14:04

Lab grown food could be on UK shopping shelves soon
Lab grown food could be on UK shopping shelves soon. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Food grown from cells in a lab could be sold in the UK within two years.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Cells from plants or animals are grown in a controlled environment to make food products.

The Food Standards Agency said it was committed to completing the full safety assessment of two cell-cultivated products (CCPs) within the next two years.

In February, a dog treat made from cultivated meat went on sale at Pets at Home in a move the retailer claimed was a world first.

In July last year, the UK backed cultivated meat for use in pet food, after chicken produced by the firm Meatly was approved by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs and the Animal and Plant Health Agency.

The treat, called Chick Bites, is made from plant-based ingredients combined with cultivated meat, which is produced by growing cells and does not require the raising or slaughter of animals.

Meatly said the chicken was produced from a single sample of cells taken from one chicken egg, from which enough cultivated meat could be produced to feed pets "forever".

Read More: Boyfriend of The Traitors contestant charged with his murder

Meaty, the world’s first cultivated meat dog treat
Meaty, the world’s first cultivated meat dog treat. Picture: Pets at Home

Hoxton Farms was launched in 2020 by Ed Steele and Max Jamilly, and has been pioneering technology to grow animal fat products that "look, cook and taste like the real thing".

FSA chief scientific adviser Professor Robin May said: "Safe innovation is at the heart of this programme.

"By prioritising consumer safety and making sure new foods, like CCPs, are safe we can support growth in innovative sectors

"Our aim is to ultimately provide consumers with a wider choice of new food, while maintaining the highest safety standards."

Read More: Couple hit with £1,500 fine after migrant clung to the back of their motorhome to enter UK

Science minister Lord Vallance said: "By supporting the safe development of cell-cultivated products, we're giving businesses the confidence to innovate and accelerating the UK's position as a global leader in sustainable food production.

"This work will not only help bring new products to market faster, but strengthen consumer trust, supporting our Plan for Change and creating new economic opportunities across the country."

The businesses participating in the programme are Hoxton Farms, Roslin Technologies and Uncommon Bio, all from the UK, BlueNalu (US), Mosa Meat (the Netherlands), Gourmey and Vital Meat (France) and Vow (Australia).

Latest News

See more Latest News

Constance Marten and Mark Gordon

Aristocrat Constance Marten and her partner responsible for death of baby they carried in 'bag for life', retrial hears
Catherine McKinnell

LBC's Kids Who Read Succeed with Nick Ferrari campaign praised by education minister in Parliament
The family of Semina Halliwell told LBC how she was 'groomed on Snapchat'

Family's devastation of girl, 12, who took her own life 'after being groomed on Snapchat'

Jordan North and Chris Stark's hilarious remix of Sian Welby reading kids' book on LBC.

'Who's digging up my nuts?': Jordan North and Chris Stark's hilarious remix of Sian Welby reading kids' book on LBC
The Palestinian influencer, who goes by the name Abu Wadei, shared footage on what is seemingly an inflatable dinghy on his TikTok account last week.

Hamas supporter ‘who called for slaughter of all jews' arrested after arriving in UK on migrant boat
A lady crossing the road by the Llanelli town hall in Wales, UK on January 11, 2021.

4-year-old girl dies after she was found unconscious in bathtub as investigations continue

World News

See more World News

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks after signing an executive order on expanding access to IVF at his Mar-a-Lago resort on February 18, 2025.

US added to international civil liberties watchlist for ‘serious decline’ in civic freedom

37 mins ago

Vladimir Putin

Russia blames UK for 'instigating' both world wars after expelling two British diplomats from Moscow

41 mins ago

President Donald Trump waves to the media as he walks on South Lawn of the White House, in Washington, Sunday, March 9, 2025.

“I hate to predict things” - Trump refuses to rule out US recession as trade war sends shocks through stock market

1 hour ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

6 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News