Labour council bans military equipment from local Armed Forces Day celebrations

5 July 2025, 19:34 | Updated: 5 July 2025, 19:42

The Armed Forces Day Parade held in Cleethorpes held a display of military fighter jets - but no such equipment was on show in York's local celebration
The Armed Forces Day Parade held in Cleethorpes held a display of military fighter jets - but no such equipment was on show in York's local celebration. Picture: Getty
Rose Morelli

By Rose Morelli

Labour-controlled City of York Council banned the equipment in light of “resident concerns”, for fear it would cause offence - but Labour veterans’ minister Al Carns has condemned the decision.

The annual Armed Forces Day was held on Saturday, but the City of York council made the decision to ban military paraphernalia, ranging from weapons to vehicles.

Instead of letting local military groups and institutions parade with equipment, residents were offered a map and guidebook for a self-guided journey around the city’s key military sites.

A whistleblower told military blog Fill Your Boots that Labour councillors instituted the ban because they were worried about “triggering a protest”.

The inclusion of military equipment, and the advent of Armed Forces Day itself has been brought into question in recent years, with some citing concerns that the day shouldn’t uncritically glorify war.

In 2024, no cities came forward to host a national Armed Forces Day celebration - and the number of local celebrations has been dwindling year on year.

British Army 'Jackals', which are an open top four wheel drive vehicle were banned from display, prompting some regiments to drop out of the celebration entirely
British Army 'Jackals', which are an open top four wheel drive vehicle were banned from display, prompting some regiments to drop out of the celebration entirely. Picture: Alamy

One piece of equipment - an open-top Jackal vehicle - had been a major source of tension. The regiment in charge of the vehicle, the Queen’s Own Yeomanry, had pulled out of the celebration entirely after being told they couldn’t showcase the Jackal or any replica weapons.

Claire Douglas, leader of York council and member for Heworth Ward, has stressed the decision does not reflect how “seriously” the board takes Armed Forces Day.

Describing York council as a “proud signatory of the Armed Forces Covenant”, she vowed to support the local military community and veterans in other ways “all year round”.

“With our military partners, we carefully considered residents’ concerns and decided that the day will go ahead as planned,” she said. “The only change being no military equipment on show.”

The Royal Air Force Red Arrows display team aircraft
The Royal Air Force Red Arrows display team aircraft. Picture: Alamy

But the decision seemingly isn’t supported by all Labour corners: Veterans’ minister Al Carns, who was pinned with a Military Cross after serving in Afghanistan, has questioned whether protesting the equipment was appropriate.

“The only reason people have the right to protest is because our military provides the freedom to do so” he said.

Opposing Conservative councillors have also condemned the ban, accusing Labour councillors of “caving to pressure” on a “crucial” part of the celebration.

“What use is any military without equipment?,” Conservative councillor leader Chris Steward told The Telegraph.

“It shows how far the Labour Party has fallen from a proud, patriotic party which recognised the courageous and vital job our military do.”

