Labour MP Jo Stevens hospitalised with Covid-19

Jo Stevens is in hospital for treatment for Covid-19. Picture: Parliament UK

By Kate Buck

Labour MP Jo Stevens has been hospitalised for treatment for Covid-19, her family have confirmed.

The family of the Cardiff Central MP released a statement on her Twitter account which said: "Jo has asked us to let you know that she is being treated in hospital for Covid. Thanks for all your good wishes we will give an update when we can."

The 54-year-old's family had previously issued a statement on her social media on New Year's Eve, saying she had been "laid low" with Covid "for a while".

The Culture Shadow Secretary has received an outpouring of support after the news was announced, including from Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, who said: "Get well soon Jo, a dear friend and colleague."

Get well soon Jo, a dear friend and colleague. https://t.co/M2u1rhikUG — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) January 2, 2021

Minister for Covid vaccine deployment Nadhim Zahawi also sent his wishes and said: "Wishing you a speedy recovery Jo."

Labour MP for Putney Fleur Anderson said: "Get well soon Jo x", and her colleague Apsana Begum MP added: "Wishing her a speedy recovery. All the best team Jo!"

Ms Stevens has sat in the House of Commons since 2015, when she defeated the former Liberal Democrat incumbent.

News of her hospitalisation came just hours after the UK recorded a new record high of 57,725 new Covid-19 cases.

This is the fifth day the figure has been above 50,000, although today's total includes cases not reported by Northern Ireland yesterday.

Sadly the death toll has also risen by a further 445 people, bringing the total number of people who have died within 28 days of being diagnosed with the virus to 74,570.

Yvonne Doyle, Medical Director for Public Health England, said: "These numbers are a stark reminder that, as we leave 2020 behind we are not yet out of the woods."

She called on people to follow the rules to ensure "we don't waste the huge sacrifices we all made last year".

"Transmission is very high and many lives are still tragically being lost," Ms Doyle added.