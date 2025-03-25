Labour threatened to take my OBE, says Pimlico Plumbers boss Charlie Mullins

Charlie Mullins has revealed he was threatened with being stripped of his OBE. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Multi-millionaire Reform backer Charlie Mullins has revealed he was threatened with being stripped of his OBE after he criticised London Mayor Sadiq Khan on social media.

The Pimlico Plumbers boss has revealed he was approached by the Honours Forfeiture Committee who accused him of ‘bringing the honours system into disrepute’ last September over comments he made in 2022.

They cited a controversial post about Sir Sadiq Khan and some offensive jokes he had made online and in person, saying they were “minded to recommend to His Majesty that your OBE be revoked.”

Mr Mullins has accused Sir Keir Starmer of a politically motivated revenge attack.

Lawyers acting for Mr Mullins made representations to the committee including a pledge to undertake “gender sensitivity and diversity training” according to the Telegraph.

He was told last week no further action would be taken.

He said the warning amounted to an “attack on free speech”.

He said: “It’s definitely politically motivated. I’m being victimised because I left the UK and said I’m not playing the game with them any more.

“I’ve also made a big noise that they’re driving billionaires and millionaires, hard-working people, out of the country. So I’ve made quite a big noise about what I genuinely believe to be the truth.

“Anybody that speaks up against them they want to destroy, and that’s what they’re doing here with me. They think that because I’ve opened my mouth and spoke the truth, they think they’re going to shut me up. Well they ain’t.”

He was warned that his actions were “not of the standard expected of an honours recipient.”

Other recent forfeitures include former Post Office boss Paula Vennells, who was stripped of her CBE in the wake of the Horizon IT scandal that saw hundreds of sub-postmasters wrongly prosecuted.