Labour warns council staff to ‘join union’ and find new jobs after Reform win

A car with Reform UK signage in St. Annes, Lancashire. Picture: Alamy

By Rose Morelli

A Labour politician has urged council staff in Lancashire to “join a union” after Reform UK took control of the authority.

Since Reform UK took control of the Lancashire County Council this month, party leader Nigel Farage has spoken out against home-working and diversity, equality and inclusion (DEI) policies.

In response, growth and business spokesperson for Hyndburn Council, Scott Brereton, has told his colleagues to “join a union”.

“Nigel Farage has made it clear the sort of changes he wants Reform-led councils to make,” he said.

“Work from home? Forget it. If you are a DEI officer, I suggest you look for another job.”

“It’s outrageous that immediately they’re [Reform] vowing to take away family-friendly and flexible working practices, as well as equality, diversity and inclusion initiatives.”

“They seem to have a view that people who work from home are lazy, when in reality it helps people work more effectively, and saves councils money.”

Stephen Atkinson, the hitherto Conservative leader of Ribble Valley Council tipped to lead the Reform UK Lancashire council, has previously spoken out against DEI policies.

Mr Atkinson has previously said there’s nothing “backward” or “scandalous” about opposing DEI initiatives.

“Not only do we reject DEI, we completely refuse to adhere to it. DEI by its nature is discriminatory and prejudiced.”

“Reform UK will ensure that hiring practices are based solely on performance and merit - not on the colour of your skin or your personal agenda.”

Gates at Lancashire County Council, Preston, England. Picture: Alamy

The Lancashire Association of Trade Union Councils has also hit out at Reform, saying the party do not have workers’ interests at heart in their policies.

“Reform MPs voted against banning exploitative zero-hour contracts,” a spokesperson said.

“They voted against day-one access to sick pay. They are not on the side of working people.”

Reform UK swept a massive majority victory in the local elections in May, winning a projected 30% of the national vote share.

In Lancashire county council, the party claimed a whopping 53 seats out of 84.

This is not the first scandal for the new Reform Lancashire Council. Just a week into the council’s conception, one Reform councillor faced calls to step down from local MPs following posts he had made on social media.

Councillor Joe Tetlow was caught posting pictures of Adolf Hitler on his official Facebook page on May 6.

Labour MP for Hyndburn Sarah Smith called for Mr Tetlow to be suspended from his party, noting the picture had been posted during Britain’s 80th anniversary VE Day celebrations.