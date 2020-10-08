Last two Boeing 747s in BA fleet take off from Heathrow for the final time

8 October 2020, 08:53 | Updated: 8 October 2020, 09:08

The two BA planes took off from Heathrow for the final time today
The two BA planes took off from Heathrow for the final time today. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

British Airways' last two Heathrow-based Boeing 747 planes have taken off from the airport for the final time.

The G-CIVB and G-CIVY 747 models made their way down the runway at 8.30am this morning after the weather allowed them to be given the all-clear.

The jumbo jets, one of which is painted in the BA heritage "Negus" livery, were scheduled to perform a rarely seen synchronised dual take-off on parallel runways.

It comes following the retirement of the airline's fleet of 747-400, which was brought forward as a result of the impact the Covid-19 pandemic has had on the airline and the aviation sector.

The BA planes took off from Heathrow for the final time today
The BA planes took off from Heathrow for the final time today. Picture: Heathrow Airport

Enthusiasts and customers are encouraged to share any special memories or photos of British Airways' 747s at 7.47am and 7.47pm using the hashtag #BA747farewell.

Launched in 1969, the planes were considerably larger than existing airliners, with a capacity of around 550 passengers.

They were known by British Airways as The Queen Of The Skies.

The airline once boasted the world's largest fleet of the 747-400 model with 31 aircraft.

The two planes were scheduled to take off simultaneously
The two planes were scheduled to take off simultaneously. Picture: Heathrow Airport

Speaking on Wednesday, Alex Cruz, British Airways chairman and CEO, said "Tomorrow will be a difficult day for everybody at British Airways as the aircraft leaves our home at Heathrow for the very last time.

"We will pay tribute to them for the incredible part they have played in our 100-year history and to the millions of customers and BA colleagues who have flown on board and taken care of them.

"We hope that Britain will join us in sharing their memories with us on social media at 7.47am and 7.47pm on Thursday using #BA747farewell."

The 747 fleet is to be replaced by quieter, more fuel-efficient aircraft as part of the airline's commitment to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

The airline expects the last 747s, currently positioned in Wales, to leave the fleet by the end of the year.

UK News

See more UK News

TfL staff are taking more time off for union activities under Sadiq Khan

Bill for TfL staff on union duties almost doubles under Sadiq Khan

9 mins ago

Robert Jenrick

Robert Jenrick: Local lockdowns 'haven't given results we would have wanted'

28 mins ago

The Duke of Cambridge has launched the contest to devise ways to save the environment

'10 years to repair the planet': Duke of Cambridge launches new climate prize

1 hour ago

World News

See more World News

Five Drunken Princes Returning on Horseback

700-year-old Chinese scroll sells for £30.5 million in Hong Kong

20 mins ago

The shark near surfer Matt Wilkinson

Drone video captures surfer’s close encounter with shark in Australia

1 hour ago

Election 2020 Debate

Pence and Harris spar over Covid-19 in civil vice presidential debate

2 hours ago

The News Explained

Rules for pubs differ across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland

Coronavirus: What are the new lockdown rules Boris Johnson is to announce?

40 mins ago

Shops will be expected to follow strict two-metre social distancing rules

Coronavirus lockdown: What are the new restrictions in Scotland?

15 hours ago

Dougie Cook, from the housekeeping team, cleans the St Enoch Clock in the Antonine Centre in Cumbernauld

Daylight Saving Time: When do the clocks go back and is this the last time?

1 day ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London