LBC launches all-new app putting users fully in control to prioritise the news they want

LBC has unveiled its brand-new app — a one-stop destination for breaking news, expert analysis, and trusted opinion from the UK’s leading commercial news talk brand.

The new LBC app puts users in the driving seat, enabling them to personalise their newsfeed and prioritise the news categories they want.

From UK and world news, UK and US politics, plus business, sport, entertainment and science, users have the power to decide what they want to read and watch.

Free to download, the app will transform the way users enjoy LBC, packed with breaking news and the biggest stories of the day, opinion and analysis, the most informed debate, the best of LBC’s video content and callers, and award-winning reporting from LBC’s trusted team of journalists across the UK and beyond, all in one easy-to-use platform.

The new app features LBC Opinion, where leading world and UK figures, along with LBC’s stellar line-up of presenters and journalists, share their unique insights on the biggest stories of the moment, giving users exclusive access to the views of top opinion makers.

The new LBC app is also the destination for live radio, with users able to pause and rewind LBC live, as well as to Global’s range of hugely popular podcasts, all for free.

Tom Cheal, senior managing editor of LBC, said, “LBC is trusted by millions across the UK, providing breaking news, opinion and informed debate. Thanks to significant investment from Global, the launch of our all-new app is a game-changer for our audience and marks a major evolution for LBC as the UK’s leading commercial news talk brand. With our users firmly in control, we are excited to deliver the latest news, big stories of the day and our world-class content and video directly into their hands, in the way they want it.”

