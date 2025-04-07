LBC News launches new weekday schedule with new presenter line-up

7 April 2025, 08:59

LBC News launches new weekday schedule with new presenter line-up
LBC News launches new weekday schedule with new presenter line-up. Picture: LBC
LBC News, Global’s national rolling news radio station, has announced today (Monday 7th April) an exciting new weekday schedule with new presenters, providing listeners with up-to-the minute UK and world news, 24 hours a day.

LBC News is to welcome some of the UK’s best broadcasters and journalists to its line-up, led by the popular radio and television news presenter Vanessa Baffoe, who hosts the all-new LBC News Breakfast from 6am to 10am.

Broadcaster James Hanson is a new voice to Global’s dedicated news station, hosting weekday evenings (Monday to Thursday) from 7pm to 10pm.

In addition, James joins LBC – the UK’s leading commercial news talk brand and sister station of LBC News – to host a new Sunday early breakfast show from 4am to 7am.

Global’s award-winning reporter Charlotte Lynch is also joining the presenter line-up at LBC News to front a brand-new late-night programme from 10pm to 1am, tracking the latest breaking news from the US and beyond.

Steve Holden, who presented LBC News’ evening show, moves to host the station’s prestigious and fast-paced mid-morning programme from 10am to 1pm.

LBC News presenters Jim Diamond and John Stratford complete the weekday schedule, continuing to host their shows from 1pm to 4pm and from 4pm to 7pm respectively.

With the strapline, 'Where The News Never Stops', LBC News launched across the UK in October 2019, broadcasting a full round-up of the latest national and international news in 20 minutes every 20 minutes, along with the latest business, travel, weather and sport.

In the most recent official audience figures by Rajar, 974,000 listeners tune into LBC News every week.

Tim John, Managing Editor of LBC News and Global’s Newsroom, said: “I am excited to announce and launch our powerful new weekday schedule for LBC News, as we welcome some of the UK’s finest broadcasters and journalists to our brilliant team, in Vanessa, James and Charlotte.

Alongside Steve, Jim and John, they are fantastic news presenters, keeping our listeners updated with the latest news from the UK and across the world when they need it.”

LBC News is the UK’s most listened to 24-hour national rolling news radio station – available across the UK on Global Player, on your smart speaker and on DAB digital radio.

