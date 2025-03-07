LBC’s Online Safety Day Monday 10th March, 7am to midnight

LBC's Online Safety Day is on Monday. Picture: LBC

LBC is devoting an entire day of programming and content to online safety next week, with a major focus on the dangers facing children and holding those in power to account, from the government and the UK regulator to tech companies and social media platforms.

LBC's Online Safety Day will take place on Monday 10th March from 7am to midnight – a week before providers must abide by Ofcom’s new regulations to protect children from harmful content and all users from illegal content. Exclusive research will reveal how people feel about the risk faced by young people on social media platforms.

In a first for LBC, every programme – Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, James O’Brien, Shelagh Fogarty, Tom Swarbrick, Tonight with Andrew Marr, Iain Dale and Ben Kentish – will feature in-depth discussions on online safety.

As always, LBC’s audience will take centre stage, sharing their stories and opinions, and challenging those in authority through phone-ins such as Call the Cabinet with Technology Secretary Peter Kyle.

The day will feature 17 hours of live programmes, exclusive reports and interviews by LBC’s stellar team of broadcast journalists across the UK, plus dedicated content on LBC.co.uk.

On-air guests include Ofcom’s Chief Executive Melanie Dawes, Meta whistleblower Frances Haugen and Ian Russell, father of Molly Russell who took her life in 2017 at the age of 14.Across the day, LBC will discuss the harm caused by online content that fuels self-harm, suicide, crime, and mental health crises; the role of social media algorithms in promoting that content, the failures of tech companies in moderation, transparency, and safeguarding vulnerable users, and Ofcom’s role as a regulator.

LBC’s Online Safety Day will be supported by Global’s Newsroom and LBC News, with news bulletins broadcast across the day on its radio brands which reach a total of 29.2 million weekly listeners, and a special edition of Global’s award-winning podcast The News Agents with Emily Maitlis, Jon Sopel and Lewis Goodall.

In a media first, Global will be using its outdoor estate across the whole day to raise awareness of Online Safety Day, championed by LBC.

Online Safety Day is on Monday 10th March from 7am to midnight on LBC, available across the UK on Global Player on your smart speaker, iOS or Android device; on DAB digital radio and TV, at LBC.co.uk and in London on 97.3 FM.