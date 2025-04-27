'Key suspect' in crossbow and firearm attack in Leeds in critical condition, police confirm

Two women were injured in the attack in broad daylight . Picture: Tom Horn

By Flaminia Luck

A suspect in a serious incident in which two women were injured and a crossbow and firearm were recovered is in a critical condition in hospital, counter-terror police said.

The 38-year-old "key suspect" was arrested and taken to hospital due to a self-inflicted injury after the incident in Otley Road, Leeds, on Saturday afternoon.

Two women, aged 19 and 31, were injured.

One has been discharged from hospital and the other has undergone surgery after suffering life-threatening injuries and is now in a stable condition, Counter Terrorism Policing North East said.

West Yorkshire Police were called following reports of a man seen with weapons, and officers found three people with injuries.

Picture: Tom Horn

On Saturday night, CTP North East said two women were taken to hospital and that it took over the probe "due to the circumstances surrounding the incident".

Cordons that were in place in Headingley have been lifted, police said on Sunday evening.

The head of Counter Terrorism Policing North East, Detective Chief Superintendent James Dunkerley, said: "The investigation continues and officers are working at pace to establish the full facts and circumstances of Saturday's incident.

"We are not currently seeking anyone else in connection with this matter, which has caused understandable concern. We believe it was an isolated incident.

"We are grateful for the support and understanding of the local community as we progress the investigation.

"Counter Terrorism Policing North East continue to work closely with our colleagues at West Yorkshire Police to reassure all those affected and keep them informed."

Assistant Chief Constable Carl Galvin, of West Yorkshire Police, said: "We continue to work closely with our colleagues at Counter Terrorism Policing North East as the investigation into yesterday's very serious incident on Otley Road continues.

"A number of police scenes remained in place throughout today and uniformed officers remain highly visible in communities to reassure residents, partners and business owners in the affected area.

"We are aware of the disruption the very necessary police enquiries at our scenes has caused and want to thank residents for their understanding."

Police are at the scene of a "serious incident" near where the Otley Run pub crawl takes place in Leeds. Picture: Social media

Neighbours living near the incident have been taking extra time to chat to one another, a local councillor said.

Headingley and Hyde Park Ward Councillor Tim Goodall told the PA news agency on Sunday: "Residents are shocked, I'm obviously really feeling for anyone that was directly affected by it.

"When I was there yesterday evening it was quite a subdued atmosphere but people just wanted to stop and chat a bit today.

"Obviously it's a shocking thing and people are just taking their time to talk and just chat with neighbours and local residents, reassure each other.

"You get the sense that people are stopping for chats in the street more than they normally would".

The incident occurred on a sunny afternoon where people enjoy the Otley Run pub crawl on Saturdays.

More than 15 pubs are on the route and it is attempted by groups of students and residents, as well as stag and hen dos, often in fancy dress.

One venue on the Otley Run, Taylor's Sports Bar and Grill, posted on Facebook on Saturday evening to say it would be closed until further notice "due to unforeseen circumstances". It comes just days before the summer term starts for many university courses.

St Michael's Church in Headingley offered a church service at 7pm on Saturday in response, Mr Goodall said.

There will be an extra police presence in the area. Picture: Tom Horn

'Shock and numbness'

The Bishop of Kirkstall, Arun Arora, who oversees the City of Leeds for the Church of England, said a service was also offered on Sunday morning.

He said: "There is an understandable sense of shock and numbness for people hearing news of Saturday's events. "Prayers were offered in church services this morning close to where the attack occurred and space was made in chapels for silent prayer following the services.

"We will continue to pray for those who were injured in the attack and those who witnessed it.

"We are thankful for the emergency services who attended the incident and those people who supported the victims of the attack at the scene."

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said her thoughts were with the victims of the incident, adding she was being updated on the situation.

Police asked anyone in possession of information or who witnessed the incident to contact them by calling 101 and quoting log number 925 of April 26.