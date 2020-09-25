Leeds set to 'face local lockdown from midnight', council says

Leeds is facing local lockdown curbs. Picture: PA

By Ewan Somerville

Leeds is facing fresh local lockdown curbs from midnight tonight, the city's council leader said.

Judith Blake said she expected Leeds will be made an “area of intervention” and will ban households from mixing.

She said the new curbs would mirror those already in force in Bradford, Kirkless and Calderdale in West Yorkshire.

She told reporters: “We expect them to come in from midnight.”

On Wednesday, the Covid-19 rate in the city was 89.3 cases per 100,000 people - more than four times the threshold for ministers to enforce quarantine travellers returning from foreign countries.

Leeds has been on the Government's watchlist for weeks. Picture: PA

The addition of Leeds’ 793,000 population would take the number of people living under local restrictions to more than 16.2 million people across the UK.

So far the city has been an "area of concern" on the Government's national watchlist, with London becoming the latest addition in this category on Friday.

Mayor Sadiq Khan said the capital was at a "very worrying tipping point" after spikes in cases and hospital admissions combined with testing shortages.