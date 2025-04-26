Three injured after 'serious incident' in Leeds after 'man with weapons' arrested near popular pub crawl route

26 April 2025, 17:44 | Updated: 26 April 2025, 18:25

Police are at the scene of a "serious incident" near where the Otley Run pub crawl takes place in Leeds
Police are at the scene of a "serious incident" near where the Otley Run pub crawl takes place in Leeds. Picture: Social media

By Flaminia Luck

Three people have been injured after reports of a serious incident involving a man seen with weapons in Leeds near a popular pub crawl route.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Officers were called to Otley Road in the Headingley area at 2.47pm on Saturday and found three people with injuries, West Yorkshire Police said.

Their injuries are not being treated as life-threatening, the force added.

Police added that a male suspect was detained.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Police were called to Otley Road, Leeds at 2.47pm today to reports of an ongoing serious incident involving a man seen with weapons.

"Officers attended and located three people who had suffered injuries which are at this time not being treated as life-threatening.

"A male suspect was located and detained.

"Inquiries are in their initial stages to determine the wider circumstances of what has taken place and further updates will follow.

"A number of police scenes remain in place and ensuring public safety remains our priority."

The Otley Run is a popular pub crawl often done by groups of university students.

This is a breaking story, more to follow...

Latest News

See more Latest News

Protesters from Just Stop Oil take part in what it claims will be their last direct action protest outside Downing Street, central London. Picture date: Saturday April 26, 2025.

Car 'drives slowly into Just Stop Oil protesters' blocking central London road on 'final march'
Celtic players celebrate victory in the William Hill Premiership following the William Hill Premiership match at Tannadice Park, Dundee. Picture date: Saturday April 26, 2025.

Celtic win Scottish Premiership in style with 5-0 Dundee thrashing

A new tourist tax will hit a UK city.

Major UK city will soon charge 'tourist tax' for overnight stays

Philip Lowrie has died

Original Coronation Street star Philip Lowrie dies aged 88

German ambassador Miguel Berger

EU youth mobility scheme is 'no-brainer', German ambassador to UK tells LBC

Lisa Nandy

TV licence fee 'unenforceable' and 'unfair to women', Culture Secretary warns

World News

See more World News

rowds during the funeral of Pope Francis in St. Peter’s Square on April 26, 2025 in Vatican City

Hundreds of thousands gather for Pope's funeral, as mourners reminded of Francis' call to 'build bridges, not walls'

5 hours ago

Shocking images have emerged of the blast

Huge blast at Iranian port kills at least five and leaves over 700 injured, as explosion captured in shocking footage

6 hours ago

Zelenskyy has met with Trump, Starmer and Macron

Zelenskyy hails 'potentially historic' Trump talk in Vatican - as Ukraine leader also meets Starmer and Macron

7 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

8 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News