Lego is anti-LGBT and only promotes two genders, Science Museum tour states

7 February 2025, 10:02 | Updated: 7 February 2025, 10:44

The way Lego bricks stick together promotes heterosexual norms, according to the Science Museum tour
The way Lego bricks stick together promotes heterosexual norms, according to the Science Museum tour. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Lego is anti-LGBT and promotes the idea that there are only two genders, according to claims made at a new exhibition at the Science Museum.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The self-guided tour at the museum, Stories of Queer Communities, Experiences and Identities, suggest that Lego bricks enforce the idea that heterosexuality is the ‘norm’.

One sign says: “The top of the brick with sticking out pins is male, the bottom of the brick with holes to receive the pins is female, and the process of the two sides being put together is called mating”. This is ’heteronormative,’ the exhibition claims.

The museum has not commented.

The tour was created by the Gender and Sexuality Network, a group of staff and volunteers who say they are “committed to creating more visibility and inclusion for the LGBTQ+ community in the Science Museum”.

Fiona McAnena, the director of campaigns at charity Sex Matters told The Telegraph: “People expect to be informed, educated and inspired when visiting the Science Museum, not to have dubious claims rooted in gender ideology forced on them.”

