EastEnders actor Leonard Fenton who played Dr Legg dies aged 95

Leonard Fenton played Dr Legg in EastEnders. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

EastEnders actor Leonard Fenton has died aged 95, his family has announced.

Mr Fenton was known for his role as Dr Harold Legg in the popular soap, appearing in the very first episode up until 2019, when his last scenes aired.

His character died in the show with Dot Cotton by his side, having lost his battle with cancer.

He also starred in Shine on Harvey Moon, Doctors and The Bill during his career, which spanned 61 years.

A family statement shared on the official EastEnders social media accounts read: "The family of the actor Leonard Fenton are heartbroken to announce his death at the age of 95 on Saturday January 29th.

"Best known for his role as Dr Legg on EastEnders, Leonard's acting career spanned more than 60 years.

"He worked in TV and film and his long stage career included time at the National Theatre and most recently the Royal Shakespeare Company.

"He felt privileged to have worked with some of the greats of the theatre, including Samuel Beckett, Orson Welles and Jonathan Miller.

"His passion for painting and singing pre-dated his acting career and was equally as important to him. He will be missed beyond words by his family.

"We feel incredibly lucky to have been able to be with him as his health worsened towards the end - a privilege denied to so many during these tough times."

Leonard Fenton with the original EastEnders cast. Picture: Alamy

A spokesperson for the soap later added: "We are deeply saddened to hear that Leonard has passed away.

"Since appearing in the very first episode of EastEnders, Leonard created a truly iconic character in Dr Legg who will always be remembered.

"Our love and thoughts are with Leonard's family and friends."

June Brown and Leonard Fenton worked together on EastEnders. Picture: Getty

Mr Fenton's fellow cast members also paid tribute to him following the statement.

Soap legend June Brown, who played one of his patients, Dot Cotton, said: "I first met Leonard as Dr Legg when I joined the cast of EastEnders as Dot, his hypochondriac patient, in 1985.

"He was a charming man in all ways, first as a person and then as an actor, extremely polite and kind.

"I enjoyed working with him enormously for many years and missed him when he retired.

"I was glad that I'd been with him for his last scene with Dot at his bedside and my thoughts are with his devoted family."

Sonia Fowler actress Natalie Cassidy said: "I had the pleasure to work with Leonard.

"He was utterly charming, continuously joked with me and loved talking about his past.

"I feel honoured that our paths crossed. My thoughts are with his family at this sad time."

Gillian Taylforth, who plays another original character, Kathy Beale, said: "I'm so sorry to hear the very sad news about Leonard.

"He was a lovely, charming man who was so kind and always told the most wonderful stories.

"I send my love and condolences to his family. RIP dear Leonard."