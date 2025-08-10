Liam Gallagher shows support for brother charged with rape and lets him stay at £4m pad

Oasis front Liam Gallagher is letting his brother Paul, who has been charged with rape, stay at his £4m mansion ahead of a court appearance, reports claim. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Chay Quinn

Oasis front Liam Gallagher is letting his brother Paul, who has been charged with rape, stay at his £4m mansion ahead of a court appearance, reports claim.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

In an apparent show of family unity, Paul, 59, was reportedly spotted at Liam's North London mansion on Friday, two weeks after he was charged with rape, sexual assault, strangulation, coercive control and making threats to kill.

A source told The Sun on Sunday: “Liam is supporting Paul through this. He invited him to stay with him at his house before they travelled to Edinburgh.

"Paul looked like he was moving in and had two large suitcases. When he was at the airport he only had one smaller case.”

Liam and Paul were earlier seen arriving at Luton Airport where they chatted and joked before jetting off to Edinburgh on a £3.5m private plane.

Oasis are currently on a stint of UK concerts as part of their much-vaunted reunion tour.

The source added: “It says a lot about Liam. He has an incredibly hectic schedule at the moment because of the tour — but he wants to be there for his big brother.”

Paul, the older brother of Oasis members Noel and Liam was been charged with rape and several other sex offences including making threats to kill.

Paul, who lives in East Finchley, north London, was charged by Scotland Yard following an investigation that began last year.

He is one year older than Noel and seven years older than Liam, and grew up with the pair in Burnage, Manchester, but has never been involved with Oasis.

He has, however, worked as a DJ and photographer.

The older brother of Oasis stars Noel and Liam Gallagher has been charged with rape. Picture: Getty

Paul Gallagher is the older brother of Oasis members Noel and Liam Gallagher. Picture: Alamy

Paul's flat was purchased by his brother Noel in 2004, according to the Telegraph.

Upon his charge on July 27, a spokesman for the Metropolitan Police spokesperson told LBC: "Paul Gallagher, 59, of Manor Park Road, East Finchley, has been charged with rape, coercive and controlling behaviour, three counts of sexual assault, three counts of intentional strangulation, two counts of making a threat to kill and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

"The offences are reported to have taken place between 2022-2024. The charges follow an investigation which commenced in 2024. A woman is being supported by specially trained officers."

Mr Gallagher is due to appear before Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday August 27.