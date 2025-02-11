Fears for Brit tourist Liam Hannigan, 34, missing for three days in Tenerife as desperate family say ‘phone was switched off’

Liam Hannigan, 34, vanished in Los Cristianos, Tenerife. Picture: Facebook

By Flaminia Luck

A British tourist is feared missing on the Spanish island of Tenerife three days ago.

In a Facebook group called Missing Persons Tenerife, Liam Hannigan, 34, from Greater Manchester, is said to have vanished after staying with freinds.

He was last seen at Dreamers Bar in Los Cristianos.

Liam is described as around 6ft 1, slim, with tanned skin and has a full beard.

He also has a tattoo on his chest saying “Family First” and a small “A” on his wrist.

The post stated he is likely to be wearing a black shiny Moncler body warmer with a hood and green Croc shoes.

He also does not have his passport or bank card, the post says.

It also says he was last in contact with family and friends by phone on Friday February 7 but has not been in touch since then and that his phone has been switched off.

Hannigan was last seen at Dreamers Bar, Los Cristianos. Picture: Google

Liam is described as around 6ft 1, slim, with tanned skin and has a full beard. Picture: Facebook

Last summer, 19-year-old apprentice bricklayer Jay Slater also went missing in Tenerife.

The teen from Oswaldtwistle, Lancashire, died after falling from a height while on holiday with friends.

On July 15 2024, his body was found nearly a month later after a widespread search and intense online debate about the circumstance about this disappearance.

