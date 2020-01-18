Liberal Democrats to announce new leader in July

The Liberal Democrats will announce their new leader in July. Picture: PA Images

The Liberal Democrats will have a new leader in July, the party has announced.

The party's federal board decided on Saturday that the process to select a new leader will begin in May and end in mid-July, where the winner will be announced.

Candidate nominations will open on May 11 and close on May 28, with members voting for their preferred candidate between June 18 and July 15.

Party president and joint acting leader Mark Pack said: "I want first to thank Jo Swinson for her determined leadership of the Liberal Democrats.

"With our party membership at record levels, I urge everyone else who shares our values to join us in the coming days and vote in the leadership election."

Jo Swinson lost her seat in the 2019 general election. Picture: PA Images

Party officials confirmed Mr Pack and ex-cabinet minister Sir Ed Davey will continue as joint acting leaders until the election process is completed.

The announcement follows the resignation of Jo Swinson after a disappointing result for the party in the December general election, where she lost her own East Dunbartonshire seat.

The party claims to have more than 100,000 members who will be eligible to vote in the competition.