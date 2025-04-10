Two men in 60s killed in light aircraft crash at racetrack named and pictured

Edward Browne (left) and James Litchfield (right) were killed in a light aircraft crash. Picture: Derbyshire Police

By Flaminia Luck

Two men who were killed when a light aircraft crashed at the Darley Moor racetrack in Derbyshire have been named and pictured.

Pilot Edward Browne, 66, and passenger James Litchfield, 64, both died at the scene of the crash near Ashbourne at about 11.30am on Tuesday.

The Derbyshire force said investigations into the collision are ongoing and officers want to hear from anyone who saw it or who was driving on the A515 past Darley Moor between 11.20am and 11.40am that morning and may have dashcam footage of the aircraft.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch said an investigation has been launched and inspectors have been at the site of the crash.

Police have asked anyone with information to contact them quoting the reference 25*202822.

