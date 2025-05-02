Moment Lime bike rider miraculously avoids serious injury after clipping bus and 'face planting' on road

The cyclist, who appears to be a woman, was racing south down Shoreditch High Street at 7.45pm on Tuesday when she clipped the side of a route 47 bus. Picture: Twitter

By Frankie Elliott

This is the shocking moment a Lime bike rider miraculously avoided injury after crashing into a parked London bus and "face planting" the road.

Just before she moves alongside the stationary vehicle, the rider's attention diverts from the road as she waves at a pedestrian.

A second later, the cyclist is sent flying over the handlebars after colliding with a piece of metal panelling protruding from the side of the bus.

As she hits the road, without wearing a helmet, the heavy bike lands on top of the woman's back and her bag is sent flying out of the front basket.

Nearly wrote the bus off 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/7QMZFRFUhB — UB1UB2 West London (Southall) (@UB1UB2) April 30, 2025

Amazingly, a Transport for London spokeswoman told The Standard that “no serious injuries" were reported.

Footage of the incident was posted onto social media on Wednesday and has already received hundreds of thousands of views.

Many posted messages of concern for the cyclist's health, but the London Ambulance Service had no record of sending crews to the scene.

London's booming bike hire market is dominated by Lime, who operate between 20,000 to 30,000 e-bikes in 17 boroughs.

Their e-bikes have a battery-assist technology that cuts out at 15.5mph, but higher speeds can be reached.

Parked vehicles represent one of the biggest dangers to cyclists in the capital, with "dooring" incidents causing a number of fatalities in the city in recent years.

These type of accidents occur when a car occupant opens a door into the path of an oncoming cyclist.

Simon Munk, from the London Cycling Campaign, told the Standard: "Everyone getting around in London needs to behave sensibly - that counts for drivers, pedestrians and obviously cyclists too.

“Pay attention to your surroundings, cycle within your capabilities, look after yourself and others.

“And remember, lots of organisations including LCC offer free third party insurance with membership."

London's booming bike hire market is dominated by Lime, who operate between 20,000 to 30,000 e-bikes in 17 boroughs. Picture: Getty

All cyclists are advised to wear a helmet by the Highway Code, as “evidence suggests that a correctly fitted helmet will reduce your risk of sustaining a head injury in certain circumstances”.

But it is not a legal requirement and no helmets are provided to people hiring Lime bikes or other dockless bikes in the city.

The 47 bus runs between Newquay Road in Lewisham and Shoreditch.

It is operated under contract to TfL by Stagecoach London.