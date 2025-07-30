Woman dies and five children injured after limousine crash - as drivers arrested

30 July 2025, 16:42 | Updated: 30 July 2025, 17:09

Wellingborough Road and Broughton Road
Police said the driver of a black Mercedes 220E limousine type vehicle and the driver of a black Citroen DS3 car. Picture: Google

By Flaminia Luck

A woman in her 40s has died and five children have been injured following a limousine crash in Northamptonshire.

A nine-year-old girl was taken to Birmingham Children’s Hospital with serious injuries following the collision in Pytchley, Kettering, at around 10:15pm on Tuesday evening.

Police said the driver of a black Mercedes 220E limousine type vehicle and the driver of a black Citroen DS3 car collided at the crossroad junction with Wellingborough Road and Broughton Road.

Both were passengers in the Mercedes.

Four other passengers from the Mercedes – an adult and three children – were taken to hospital for minor injuries along with two passengers - adult and child - from the Citroen.

A 53-year-old man from Sandy in Bedfordshire and a 22-year-old man from Wellingborough have been arrested in connection with this incident.

Both remain in police custody.

Detectives from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit would like to hear from anyone who may have dash-cam footage that captured any part of the collision.

Picture: LBC

