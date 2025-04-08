Fire at caravan park that killed father, 48, and daughter, 10, was 'accidental', investigation finds

Esme Baker, 10, and her father, Lee Baker, 48, were killed in the fire. Picture: Lincolnshire Police

By Flaminia Luck

A fire at a caravan site near Skegness that killed a father and his 10-year-old daughter was "accidental", an investigation has found.

Lincolnshire Police officers were called to the fire at a privately owned caravan within the Golden Beach Holiday Park in Roman Bank, Ingoldmells, at 3.53am on Saturday.

On Sunday, the victims were named as Lee Baker, 48, and his daughter Esme Baker, 10, both from the Nottingham area.

In a statement, Lincolnshire Police said: "We are today (Tuesday 8 April) able to share the findings of our Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue colleagues, now that their investigations are complete.

"Following the fire that tragically claimed the lives of two people, Lee Baker, 48, and Esme Baker, 10, the cause has been determined as accidental.

"As is standard practice, Lincolnshire Police are still investigating the circumstances in order to prepare a file for the coroner."