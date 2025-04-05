Two people killed in caravan fire at holiday park in Lincolnshire

The fire happened at Goldenbeach Holiday Park, Roman Bank, Ingoldmells. Picture: Google Maps

By Emma Soteriou

Two people have been killed in a caravan fire at a holiday park in Lincolnshire.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Police were called at 3.53am on Saturday to a report of a caravan fire at Goldenbeach Holiday Park, Roman Bank, Ingoldmells.

Fire and rescue crews attended, and two people were found to have died.

Their next of kin have been informed and will be supported by specially trained officers, Lincolnshire Police said.

Read more: Body found in search for teenage boy who went missing while swimming in lake in south-east London

Read more: Man, 20, charged with murder after 16-year-old boy stabbed to death in Huddersfield

Enquiries are being carried out to determine the exact cause of the fire and investigators are keeping "an open mind", the force said.

Two fire crews remain at the scene.

National Grid said it had disconnected and isolated the electricity supply in the area following the fire to allow the police to carry out their investigation.

"We will be working to restore power to 50 locally affected customers as soon as those investigations have been completed," a spokesperson said.