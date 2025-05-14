Gary Lineker apologises after sharing 'antisemitic' social media post

Gary Lineker has apologised after sharing a social media post about Zionism that included an illustration of a rat. Picture: Alamy

By Will Conroy

Gary Lineker has "apologised unreservedly" for a social media re-post about zionism which featured a picture of a rat, saying he would "never knowingly share anything antisemitic".

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The TV presenter, 64, came under criticism after he shared, then deleted, a post on his Instagram account from the group, Palestine Lobby, illustrated with a picture of a rat, titled: "Zionism explained in two minutes."

Zionism refers to the movement to create a Jewish state in the Middle East, while a rat has historically been used as an antisemitic insult, referring to language used by the Nazis in 1930s Germany to characterise Jews.

Lineker said in a statement: "On Instagram I reposted material which I have since learned contained offensive references. I very much regret these references.

"I would never knowingly share anything antisemitic. It goes against everything I believe in." "The post was removed as soon as I became aware of the issue.

"Whilst I strongly believe in the importance of speaking out on humanitarian issues, including the tragedy unfolding in Gaza, I also know that how we do so matters," Lineker continued.

"I take full responsibility for this mistake. That image does not reflect my views.

"It was an error on my part for which I apologise unreservedly."

Read more: Gary Lineker faces calls to be sacked over 'antisemitic' post as campaign group files official complaint

Lineker was temporarily suspended from the BBC in March 2023 after an impartiality row. Picture: Alamy

Lineker's agent told the BBC the presenter immediately deleted the post when he learned about the image's symbolism, which he had previously not appreciated.

Speaking on Wednesday, the director general of the BBC said people need to follow the broadcaster's social media rules when asked about the row involving the Lineker post.

Tim Davie said: "The BBC's reputation is held by everyone and when someone makes a mistake, it costs us.

"And I think we absolutely need people to be the exemplars of BBC values and follow our social media policies, simple as that."

Lineker was temporarily suspended from the BBC in March 2023 after an impartiality row over comments he made criticising the then-government's new asylum policy.

He was also among 500 other high-profile figures who signed an open letter in February urging the BBC to re-broadcast a documentary, Gaza: How To Survive A War Zone, to BBC iPlayer.