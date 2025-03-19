Three dead after food poisoning outbreak as authorities investigate link to NHS hospital

Three people have died after a listeria outbreak, with health authorities investigating a possible link to an NHS hospital.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and Food Standards Agency (FSA) are investigating five cases of listeria, dating from May-December last year.

Officials suspect they may be linked to desserts served in an NHS hospital, although this has not been confirmed.

The bacteria was found in chocolate and vanilla mousse and a strawberry and vanilla mousse that were sampled in February this year at a hospital.

All five of the people who became ill were aged between 68 and 89, and had other health conditions.

Two of the cases reported were in Yorkshire and Humber, one was in the North West, another in the West Midlands. The fifth was in Wales.

A representative from the UKHSA said: “We are investigating a small number of cases of listeria. The cause of the outbreak isn’t confirmed yet.

"However, our laboratory testing has identified a potential link to a particular type of dessert, which is not available from retailers but is served in some NHS Trusts."

They told MailOnline: "Working with the FSA, on a precautionary basis, we have advised NHS Trusts and those providing care to vulnerable people to stop serving these desserts while investigations are underway."

Listeriosis is an infection caused due to food being contaminated with the bacterium listeria monocytogenes.

Symptoms can include high temperature, muscle aches, chills and being sick.

It is particularly dangerous for the elderly, pregnant women and babies.

Most people will only experience mild symptoms and infection is rare.

