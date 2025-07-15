Live

LIVE: Government says sorry after £7billion leak cover-up over Afghan relocation scheme

The MoD data breach risked the lives of up to 100,000 people. Picture: Alamy

Thousands of Afghans are being relocated to the UK as part of a secret scheme set up after a catastrophic personal data leak of people who supported British forces.

The details of nearly 19,000 people who applied for the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy (Arap) scheme was released "in error" in February 2022 by a defence official.

The breach resulted in the creation of a secret Afghan relocation scheme - the Afghanistan Response Route - in April 2024.

Ministers secretly signed off the projected £7billion cost while a 'superinjunction' kept taxpayers and MPs in the dark.

