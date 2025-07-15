Shelagh Fogarty 1pm - 4pm
LIVE: Government says sorry after £7billion leak cover-up over Afghan relocation scheme
15 July 2025, 12:38 | Updated: 15 July 2025, 13:22
Thousands of Afghans are being relocated to the UK as part of a secret scheme set up after a catastrophic personal data leak of people who supported British forces.
The details of nearly 19,000 people who applied for the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy (Arap) scheme was released "in error" in February 2022 by a defence official.
The breach resulted in the creation of a secret Afghan relocation scheme - the Afghanistan Response Route - in April 2024.
Ministers secretly signed off the projected £7billion cost while a 'superinjunction' kept taxpayers and MPs in the dark.
Shadow defence secretary confirms Conservative support to close ARR
Shadow defence secretary James Cartlidge confirmed that the Conservatives support the Government's decision to close the Afghanistan Response Route after the findings of the Rimmer Review.
He said: "Any threat picture is constantly evolving and, as I say, I support the Secretary of State's decision to review the MoD's understanding of the threat.
"And, given the latest situation as reported by Rimmer, we support his conclusion that the Afghanistan Response Route, the ARR, can now be closed."
Defence Secretary offers 'sincere apology' for massive data breach
Defence Secretary John Healey offered a “sincere apology” for a the data breach exposing the details of Afghans who had helped British troops.
He said it had been “deeply uncomfortable to be constrainedfrom reporting to this House”.
Healey added that the superinjunction was granted and the secret resettlement route set up under the previous government.
“I’m closing this resettlement route, I’m disclosing the data loss,” he added.
Around 36,000 people relocated to UK under Arap and other resettlement schemes as of March 2025
As of March 2025, around 36,000 people had been relocated to the UK under Arap and other resettlement schemes.
Arap, which was launched in April 2021, is now closed to new applicants after immigration rule changes were laid in Parliament earlier this month.
The Government had originally outlined plans to launch a compensation scheme for those affected by the breach, with an estimated cost of between £120 and £350 million, not including administration expenses.
Around 4,500 people have been brought to the UK or are in transit
Around 4,500 people – made up of 900 Arap applicants and approximately 3,600 family members have been brought to the UK or are in transit so far through the Afghanistan Response Route.
A further estimated 600 people and their relatives are expected to be relocated before the scheme closes, with a total of around 6,900 people expected to be relocated by the end of the scheme.
Projected costs of the scheme may include relocation costs, transitional accommodation, legal costs and local authority tariffs.
Between 80,000 and 100,000 applicants affected
Between 80,000 and 100,000 people, including the estimated number of family members of the Arap applicants, were affected by the breach.
They could be at risk of harassment, torture or death if the Taliban obtained their data, judges said in June 2024.
An independent review, commissioned by the Government in January 2025, concluded last month that the dataset is “unlikely to significantly shift Taliban understanding of individuals who may be of interest to them”.
Secret Afghan relocation scheme has cost £400million
The breach resulted in the creation of a secret Afghan relocation scheme – the Afghanistan Response Route – in April 2024.
Millions more is expected to be paid in legal costs and compensation.
The Ministry of Defence (MoD) only became aware of the breach over a year after the release, when excerpts of the dataset were anonymously posted onto a Facebook group in August 2023.
Details on the dataset include the the names and contact details of the Arap applicants and names of their family members.
Tens of thousands of Afghan nationals receive ‘concerning’ email
Tens of thousands of Afghan nationals have begun receiving an email from the UK government informing them their data has been breached.
In the email, seen by The Times, they are told their information was sent outside “secure systems” and that they may have been “compromised”.
“We understand this news may be concerning,” the message states.
It urges them to “exercise caution and not take phone calls or respond to messages or emails from unknown contacts”.
The nationals have also been warned not to travel to third countries without a valid passport and visa.
How the UK silenced a scandal: My two year battle to reveal the truth by Lewis Goodall
Writing for LBC Opinion, Lewis Goodall shares how he received a phone call from a source in Whitehall telling him there had been a “catastrophic” data breach in the Ministry of Defence.
The breach, the source said, consisted of a dataset containing the names and contact details of all those people who had applied for asylum in the UK under the ARAP programme.
Lewis writes: "I knew this was a huge story. I also knew it was fraught with risk for those involved, and I needed to bring in the MoD. Before I knew where I was, I’d been invited to an injunction hearing.
"I was surprised - I’d made it clear to the MoD I wouldn’t report anything without their cooperation.
"Nonetheless, in an emergency online session, the government made the case that the risk to life was so great that they needed to be sure that knowledge of the incident went no further, by force of law."
‘Fundamentally objectionable’ that Afghan relocation decisions lacked scrutiny
It was “fundamentally objectionable” that Government decisions about thousands of lives and billions of pounds were made without scrutiny from Parliament or the public, a judge said in a later overturned decision to lift a superinjunction.
The dataset containing the personal information of nearly 19,000 people who applied for the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy (Arap) was released “in error” in February 2022.
Between 80,000 and 100,000 people, including family members of the Arap applicants were affected by the breach and could be at risk of harassment, torture or death if the Taliban obtained their data, judges said in June 2024.
However an independent review, commissioned by the Government in January 2025, concluded last month that the data loss was “unlikely to profoundly change the existing risk profile of individuals named”.
'£7bn' cost of secret airlifts after data breached risked Afghans' lives
The government spent nearly two years using an unprecedented superinjunction to prevent the public from learning about a catastrophic Ministry of Defence data breach.
The breach involved the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy (ARAP) — a scheme set up to offer sanctuary in the UK to Afghans who supported British military operations during the 20-year war in Afghanistan.
The number of people potentially put at risk is around 100,000.
Submissions at secret court hearings suggest the total cost of Afghan relocations could now be some £7 billion - much of which Parliament hasn’t had the opportunity to scrutinise.