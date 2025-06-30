Live

LIVE: BBC bosses 'should be charged for screening Glastonbury death to IDF chants'

30 June 2025, 08:47 | Updated: 30 June 2025, 09:00

Rapper Bobby Vylan led chants of 'death to the IDF'
Rapper Bobby Vylan led chants of 'death to the IDF'. Picture: Alamy

Calls are growing for charges to be brought against the BBC after two acts led anti-Israel chants at Glastonbury.

Rapper Bobby Vylan, of rap punk duo Bob Vylan, on Saturday led crowds on the festival’s West Holts Stage in chants of “Free, free Palestine” and “Death, death to the IDF (Israel Defence Forces)”.

Read in full: BBC 'should face charges’ over broadcast of Glastonbury IDF chant

LBC opinion: The BBC have acted appallingly again

A member of Belfast rap trio Kneecap suggested fans “start a riot” at his bandmate’s forthcoming court appearance related to a terrorism charge.

Follow the latest developments on this story LIVE

Who are Bob Vylan?

Bob Vylan, the duo being investigated by police for controversial anti-IDF chants at Glastonbury, is comprised of Bobby Vylan and Bobbie Vylan.

Formed in Ipswich in 2017, both members have largely kept their real names under wraps, with 'Bobby' now revealed as Pascal Robinson-Foster.

Their music is described as a mix of grime, punk and hard rock, with the pair's chants now being investigated by Avon and Somerset Police to see whether any offences may have been committed.

Read more about Bob Vylan

Danielle De Wolfe

Wes Streeting: 'I think the BBC have got some explaining to do'

Recapping Wes Streeting's comments with Lewis Goodall on Sunday, the Health Secretary criticised the broadcast, saying the chants were “appalling” and the BBC has “questions to answer” for airing the set.

“I think [the BBC] have got some explaining to do,” he told LBC, adding: “I’d never heard of [Bob Vylan], I’m sure that played a part in why he did it."

Streeting added that "publicity stunts" like the chants at Glastonbury take away from the "horrors" Palestinian people are currently facing in Gaza and the West Bank.

Read in full

Danielle De Wolfe

Chris Philp: Senior BBC executives 'should face charges'

Shadow home secretary Chris Philp voiced for that the BBC's senior executives "should face charges" over the broadcast of hate speech.

Philips said the corporation "appears to have broken the law" in broadcasting the comments, referring to public order laws which govern public gatherings and disruptive behaviour, as top barrister Lord Carlisle said they might have committed a criminal offence.

Danielle De Wolfe

BBC brands 'some' comments made by duo 'deeply offensive'

In the wake of the performance, a spokesperson for the BBC said: “Some of the comments made during Bob Vylan’s set were deeply offensive.

“During this live stream on iPlayer, which reflected what was happening on stage, a warning was issued on screen about the very strong and discriminatory language.”

Danielle De Wolfe

PM says 'no excuse' for Glastonbury chants

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has said there is “no excuse” for the chanting, and the corporation said it showed a warning during the set’s stream about the “very strong and discriminatory language”.

Danielle De Wolfe

Baroness Jacqui Smith tells LBC chants are 'completely unacceptable'

 Speaking with Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Baroness Jacqui Smith branded the chants made by the duo "completely unacceptable".

"It quite clearly stepped over a mark from what is reasonable protest," the former Home Secretary added.

"I hope the police are looking at this urgently.

"This stepped over a mark of what is reasonable protest to something that is completely unacceptable Lots of people at Glastonbury reflecting that on 7th Oct young people were dragged from a music festival.

"And to make these comments at a British music festival is unacceptable. I can't understand how it was broadcast."

Danielle De Wolfe

BBC 'should have cut the feed'

A former director of communications for ex-prime minister David Cameron said the BBC should cut the feed when there is “a hint of hate speech” at Glastonbury Festival.

Sir Craig Oliver, a former editor of the BBC Six O’Clock News and Ten O’Clock News, said: “It’s clear that for its viewers and the BBC’s own reputation there does need to be some form of mechanism that whenever there is a hint of hate speech that you can cut the feed.

“I suspect at next year’s Glastonbury there’s going to have to be a senior editorial figure who does understand the sensitivities and is going to cut the feed.

“The BBC needs to recognise this is unbelievably sensitive and needs to take more care of its own reputation.”

Asher McShane

Opinion: The BBC have acted appallingly again, writes Nick Ferrari

This is the latest fiasco from the BBC, writes Nick Ferrari.

 Where was the producer? Where was the kill switch? Why was no one brave enough – or competent enough – to pull the plug?

Read the full opinion piece here

Asher McShane

Glastonbury hate speech storm

Calls are growing for charges to be brought against the BBC over 'hate speech' chants led by two acts at Glastonbury. 

Key points so far: 

  • Rapper Bobby Vyland led crowds in chants of ‘Free, free Palestine” and “death to the IDF”
  • Belfast rap act Kneecap suggested fans “start a riot” at a forthcoming court appearance 
  • Sir Keir Starmer said it was ‘appalling hate speech’
  • A minister called for charges to be brought against BBC bosses
  • Questions raised over why the BBC didn’t pull the plug
  • Police say footage is ‘being assessed’

Asher McShane

