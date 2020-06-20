Live News: Black Lives Matter protests across the UK

Protesters are gathering across the UK. Picture: PA

Following on from several weeks of anti-racism protests across the UK demonstrators will once again be gathering in cities across the country on Saturday.

Thousands of protesters are expected to gather for protests in London, while hundreds of protesters have gathered in Glasgow city centre despite being warned by police to stay away.

Police have urged anti-racism protestors to discourage violence and keep their distance as events take place amid the coronavirus pandemic.

This is the fourth consecutive weekend protesters have taken to the streets of the UK to demonstrate following the death of George Floyd in the USA.

Follow all the news as it happens from across the UK in our live blog.