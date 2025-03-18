Breaking News

LIVE: Major police response on The Strand, central London after ‘van hit three people’

18 March 2025, 12:48 | Updated: 18 March 2025, 13:00

The scene on Tuesday.
The scene on Tuesday. Picture: LBC

By Katy Ronkin

Armed police and paramedics have gathered in central London after an incident near Somerset House.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Officers at the scene told LBC that the incident on Strand was a car accident, although this has not been formally confirmed yet.

Two fire engines and three ambulances were also present on the scene, which is on the pedestrianised area near King's College London.

Follow our live blog for updates.

Police erect forensics tent near van thought to be involved in crash

Police have erected a tent next to the van that is thought to be the vehicle involved in the accident. 

Katy Ronkin

Witnesses fear students hit in crash

One witness at the scene told LBC they heard "a few girls may have been hit"

They said: "I’m waiting for my friends to come out, they sound pretty shaken but I don’t know what they saw."

Asher McShane

'No one knew what was going on'

Our reporter spoke to a student from King's College who was in the area soon after the crash. 

The student said: "No one knew what was going on. There was lots of police tape and shouting and everyone sort of just stood there.

"We saw people lying down with people with ambulances around them."

The student also said she was "shocked" and relieved to have not been at the scene "a half hour before."

Katy Ronkin

Latest pictures from the scene

Asher McShane

Three hit in ‘van crash’

Here’s what we know so far:

  • Major police and ambulance presence near Somerset House in central London
  • Witnesses say a van crashed into pedestrians, police have not yet confirmed the number of casualties
  • Van hit people in a pedestrianised area near Kings College
  • Early indications are that an out-of-control van hit people
  • Multiple police vehicles, a fire engine and ambulances at the scene

Asher McShane

Armed police and ambulances rush to 'car accident' in central London

This is a developing story. Follow our live blog for updates.

Katy Ronkin

Latest News

See more Latest News

The scene on Tuesday

Police and ambulances rush to crash on Strand near Somerset House after ‘van ran over three people’
Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin have reportedly shared their first phone call since the election.

US ‘could recognise Crimea as Russian in peace deal’ as Trump to hold ceasefire talks with Putin
Paul Young and his wife Lorna had been on holiday in Santorini when the fall happened

Paul Young rushed into intensive care after horror fall on luxury Greek holiday

Owen Cooper

Adolescence star Owen Cooper, 15, reveals iconic role he wants to play and how his friends reacted Netflix drama
The NHS watchdog has called for overweight patients to be weighed each year.

Overweight patients should be weighed every year so doctors can monitor them, says NHS watchdog
Pat McFadden

Pat McFadden defends changes to welfare system as he insists Cabinet 'united' behind plans - despite backlash

World News

See more World News

Israel launched a wave of strikes on Gaza last night - the largest attack since the January ceasefire

'Greatest fear realised': Families of Israeli hostages slam Netanyahu as Gaza strikes put captives 'at grave risk'

2 hours ago

A group picture of all the researchers – from various science projects -- at the South African research station, SANAE IV, Antar

Revealed: Why Antarctic scientist 'snapped' on remote base as team begs for rescue after 'assaults and death threats'

2 hours ago

Rescue teams at work after the plane crashed into the sea, on Roatan island, Honduras

Plane crash kills seven including popular music star after jet goes down off Honduras coast

3 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

7 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News