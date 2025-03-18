Breaking News

LIVE: Major police response on The Strand, central London after ‘van hit three people’

The scene on Tuesday. Picture: LBC

By Katy Ronkin

Armed police and paramedics have gathered in central London after an incident near Somerset House.

Officers at the scene told LBC that the incident on Strand was a car accident, although this has not been formally confirmed yet.

Two fire engines and three ambulances were also present on the scene, which is on the pedestrianised area near King's College London.

