LIVE: Major police response on The Strand, central London after ‘van hit three people’
18 March 2025, 12:48 | Updated: 18 March 2025, 13:00
Armed police and paramedics have gathered in central London after an incident near Somerset House.
Officers at the scene told LBC that the incident on Strand was a car accident, although this has not been formally confirmed yet.
Two fire engines and three ambulances were also present on the scene, which is on the pedestrianised area near King's College London.
Police erect forensics tent near van thought to be involved in crash
Police have erected a tent next to the van that is thought to be the vehicle involved in the accident.
Witnesses fear students hit in crash
One witness at the scene told LBC they heard "a few girls may have been hit"
They said: "I’m waiting for my friends to come out, they sound pretty shaken but I don’t know what they saw."
'No one knew what was going on'
Our reporter spoke to a student from King's College who was in the area soon after the crash.
The student said: "No one knew what was going on. There was lots of police tape and shouting and everyone sort of just stood there.
"We saw people lying down with people with ambulances around them."
The student also said she was "shocked" and relieved to have not been at the scene "a half hour before."
Latest pictures from the scene
Three hit in ‘van crash’
Here’s what we know so far:
- Major police and ambulance presence near Somerset House in central London
- Witnesses say a van crashed into pedestrians, police have not yet confirmed the number of casualties
- Van hit people in a pedestrianised area near Kings College
- Early indications are that an out-of-control van hit people
- Multiple police vehicles, a fire engine and ambulances at the scene
Armed police and ambulances rush to 'car accident' in central London
