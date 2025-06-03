Live updates: Police dig around farmhouse in search for Madeleine McCann

The farmhouse where police have been searching for Madeleine McCann. Picture: Getty

By William Mata

The latest searches for Madeleine McCann are under way in Portugal with officers gathering in the countryside a few miles from the resort where she was last seen in 2007.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Madeleine, then aged three, disappeared while on holiday with her family in the resort of Praia da Luz after her parents went out to dinner and left her sleeping in a room with her toddler twin siblings.

Police vehicles were seen around 3.5 miles from the resort on Tuesday, in the Atalaia area, where the Sun has reported search teams are expected to use radar equipment that can scan beneath the ground.

The BBC said four vans carrying German officers were seen driving down a road leading to the sea, along with Portuguese police and a fire engine.

Read also: Madeleine McCann prime suspect brags about freedom from behind bars as major new search begins near his house

Madeleine McCann would now be in her 20s. Picture: Alamy

Journalists were being kept a distance away from the search site amid intense international media scrutiny of the operation.

TV footage showed two Portuguese police officers guarding the end to a narrow lane that leads through an area of fields and scrubland with a few houses and a vineyard.

It has been variously reported that investigators will look where trenches were dug near the resort at the time of Madeleine’s disappearance, at wells, ruins and water tanks, and that there are plans to examine 21 pieces of land.

The search is being carried out at the request of the German federal police as they look for evidence that could implicate prime suspect Christian Brueckner, who is in prison for raping a 72-year-old woman in Praia da Luz in 2005.

He is due to be released from jail in September if no further charges are brought.

Follow below for the latest updates.