Live updates: Police dig around farmhouse in search for Madeleine McCann
3 June 2025, 13:00 | Updated: 3 June 2025, 13:32
The latest searches for Madeleine McCann are under way in Portugal with officers gathering in the countryside a few miles from the resort where she was last seen in 2007.
Madeleine, then aged three, disappeared while on holiday with her family in the resort of Praia da Luz after her parents went out to dinner and left her sleeping in a room with her toddler twin siblings.
Police vehicles were seen around 3.5 miles from the resort on Tuesday, in the Atalaia area, where the Sun has reported search teams are expected to use radar equipment that can scan beneath the ground.
The BBC said four vans carrying German officers were seen driving down a road leading to the sea, along with Portuguese police and a fire engine.
Journalists were being kept a distance away from the search site amid intense international media scrutiny of the operation.
TV footage showed two Portuguese police officers guarding the end to a narrow lane that leads through an area of fields and scrubland with a few houses and a vineyard.
It has been variously reported that investigators will look where trenches were dug near the resort at the time of Madeleine’s disappearance, at wells, ruins and water tanks, and that there are plans to examine 21 pieces of land.
The search is being carried out at the request of the German federal police as they look for evidence that could implicate prime suspect Christian Brueckner, who is in prison for raping a 72-year-old woman in Praia da Luz in 2005.
He is due to be released from jail in September if no further charges are brought.
What are the police looking for?
Police are scouring the countryside near Christian Brueckner’s old farmhouse.
The focus of the search:
- The farmhouse where Brueckner lived at the time Maddie went missing.
- Evidence Maddie was brought to the area, from the holiday apartment where her family stayed.
- Two wells, officers are taking water out to see what is inside, local media reports.
- Toys or any objects that have DNA on them.
It is not yet clear what sparked the search.
Journalists were being kept a distance away from the search site and huge areas are cordoned off combined with a no-fly zone.
What has happened this year in search for Maddie?
- February 20: A Polish woman claiming to be Madeleine is arrested at Bristol Airport. Julia Wandelt is charged with stalking Gerry and Kate McCann, as well as their two children. She is due to appear at Leicester Crown Court on October 2.
- April 17: Scotland Yard receives an additional £108,000 in their search for Madeleine, taking the total to more than £13.2 million since 2011.
- May 6: Media reports suggest new evidence, including a hard drive of child abuse images, has emerged from a disused factory in Neuwegersleben, East Germany, that suspect Christian Brueckner bought for £20,000 in 2008.
- June 2: Police announce that they will commence new searches of more than 20 sites between Praia da Luz and the Algarve home of Brueckner.
- June 3: Searches get under way around 3.5 miles from Praia da Luz, in the Atalaia area, with teams expected to use radar equipment that can scan beneath the ground. Around 30 German police officers, including forensic experts, are expected to take part in the search along with Portuguese officers, with the activity due to last until June 6.
Search teams clear undergrowth near abandoned buildings
German and Portuguese search teams are examining an area a few miles from Praia da Luz that is largely fields and scrubland, with a few buildings.
Search teams have used strimmers, pick-axes, shovels and chainsaws to clear the undergrowth and debris surrounding an abandoned structure.
Search turns to dilapidated farmhouse
Police are now focusing their search on a dilapidated farmhouse.
Officers have been seen digging around the hillside overlooking Atalaia and using radar equipment to examine the former home of prime suspect Christian Brueckner.
The German national lived in the Portuguese countryside until 2006 but is thought to have returned to the area around the time that Madeleine McCann went missing in May 2006.
Prime suspect brags about freedom from behind bars
The prime suspect in Madeleine's disappearance has said he is "not aware of any guilt" as he gave a bombshell interview.
Christian Brueckner is currently serving a seven-year sentence for the rape of a 72-year-old woman in the Algarve in 2006.
It is around his house that German police are currently looking for evidence into him.
He told German media that he is looking forward to getting out of prison to enjoy a steak and drink beer. Brueckner did not comment on Madeleine's disappearance.
Who is Madeleine McCann?
Madeleine McCann's disappearance has been one of the biggest British news stories of the past 20 years.
Aged three, the toddler went missing in Portugal while on holiday with her parents Kate and Gerry in 2007.
Opinion: Maybe it’s time to just stop
LBC's Stephen Rigley thinks that the search has gone on for too long already.
"I think I speak for everyone when I say that we would all love nothing more than to close the Madeleine McCann case and allow her family to finally bring her home," he writes.
"But what new information has now come to light that justifies a fresh search of these paths, wells, and ruins?"
New search for Maddie under way
The prime suspect in Madeleine McCann's disappearance has given a bombshell interview from behind bars - as fresh searches begin for Maddie, who disappeared in 2007 in the Algarve.
Police are to begin scouring roadwork trenches and Christian Brueckner’s so-called ‘rat run’ of paths near his former cottage - using radar as part of a renewed search.
The missing toddler or her pyjamas might have been dumped in trenches near the Ocean Club, police believe.
At least 30 agents from Germany’s FBI — the BKA — acting on a tip-off arrived there yesterday to begin search efforts.
Brueckner is currently serving a seven-year prison sentence in Germany for a 2005 Praia da Luz rape.
