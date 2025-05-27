Car that ploughed into fans during Liverpool victory parade 'should not have been on that street', says Mayor

Liverpool Mayor Steve Rotherham said the "big question" is how the incident happened. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Merseyside Police are facing serious questions after dozens of people were injured in a car ramming in the city centre last night as fans celebrated Liverpool FC’s Premier League victory.

Four people remain “very, very ill in hospital” following the parade horror as up to 1 million fans lined the streets to celebrate the win.

Four children were among those hurt.

A 53-year-old white British man from the Liverpool area remains in custody over the incident.

It is not being treated as terror-related.

The car which ploughed into fans should not have been on the road and the "big question" is how the incident happened, the city's metro mayor Steve Rotheram has said.

The Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has said the whole country "stands with Liverpool".

Mayor of Liverpool City Region, Steve Rotherham says Water Street was supposed to be blocked off. Picture: Getty

Questions are being asked as to how a car was able to drive into crowds and injure dozens of people, but no clear answers have yet emerged.

Speaking to reporters at the scene on Tuesday, Mr Rotheram said questions about how the car was able to enter the road were "legitimate".

He said: "Water Street was not a route where vehicles were supposed to be using it, it was blocked off.

"At this end of it, which is the direction that it was coming in, towards The Strand, there were literally hundreds of thousands of people here, so no vehicle would have got through anyway.

"The questions, I suppose, are legitimate, but we have to give the police the time to conclude their investigations, which is what they're doing."

More than 45 people were injured. Picture: Alamy

Police forensics officers at the scene on Water Street . Picture: Getty

Authorities said the suspect was arrested and they are not treating it as an act of terrorism. Picture: Getty

The car may have been attempting to follow an ambulance through the crowds before hitting people on Water Street, the Liverpool Echo reports.

The Echo has stated one line of enquiry is the car was following or attempting to follow an ambulance that was moving through the crowd.

This may have led to some of the gathered crowd attempting to stop the vehicle before it then lurched forward and ploughed into the crowds.

Footage of the incident circulating online appeared to show people in the crowd following the Liverpool Football Club celebrations attempting to get close to the driver of the car, with one managing to open the driver's car door.

Videos then appeared to show the driver close the car door before suddenly speeding up and veering into pedestrians on both sides of the crowded street.

The clips posted on social media then showed people from the crowds attempt to chase the driver - with some kicking the vehicle and smashing the back window.

Officers quickly surrounded the car as witnesses attempted to stop the driver, who was eventually detained by police.

A car collided with a number of pedestrians on Water Street just after 18:00. Picture: PA Wire

Everton FC said "our thoughts are with all those who have been affected by this serious incident in our city".

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher wrote on X: "Devastating end to the day... just pray everyone is ok", while ex-Reds striker Robbie Fowler posted: "Heartbreaking news... absolutely sickened with what's happened here in Liverpool."

A spokesperson for the Premier League added: "Everyone at the Premier League is shocked by the appalling events in Liverpool this evening, and our heartfelt thoughts go out to all those injured and affected.

"We have been in contact with Liverpool FC and have offered our full support following this serious incident."