Seven still in hospital as police given more time to question Liverpool parade crash suspect

Police forensics officers work at the scene on Water Street in Liverpool. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Police have been given more time to question a 53-year-old driver who allegedly ploughed into a crowd at Liverpool’s victory parade on Monday, injuring at least 79 people.

Merseyside Police have said seven people remain in hospital.

Yesterday, the suspect was arrested on suspicion of drug driving, dangerous driving and attempted murder.

In a statement on Wednesday, the force said: “We can confirm that seven people remain in hospital in a stable condition following the incident on Water Street on Monday May 26.

“As part of the ongoing investigation, we have also been able to identify more people who were injured, with 79 in total who we are now speaking with.

“A 53-year-old man from West Derby, who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, dangerous driving offences and driving while unfit through drugs, remains in police custody.

Forensic officers at the scene in Water Street near the Liver Building in Liverpool. Picture: Alamy

Authorities said the suspect was arrested and they are not treating it as an act of terrorism. Picture: Getty

“The investigation team have today been granted further time to continue questioning him in police custody, which will remain in place until tomorrow.”

Water Street in Liverpool was open as normal on Wednesday morning, with traffic travelling down towards The Strand.

Police tents put in place in the road after Monday’s car ramming incident had gone, and bottles, cans and scarves left on the ground had been cleared away.

A Liverpool flag remained on top of traffic lights and some remnants of police incident tape could be seen on signposts and in a bin.

Officers are scouring CCTV footage to piece together the Ford Galaxy’s movements before the incident, Detective Superintendent Rachel Wilson.

She said: “I’m pleased to say that the number of people in hospital is reducing as they continue to recover from the awful incident. We continue to support those still receiving treatment and as part of our ongoing enquiries we are identifying more people who were injured.

“I want to reassure the public of Merseyside that detectives are making significant progress as we seek to establish the full circumstances that led to what happened.

“In addition, extensive CCTV enquiries are being carried out across the city to establish the movements of the car, a Ford Galaxy, before the incident took place.

“We have already had an incredible response from many of those who were there on the day, and I thank them for their co-operation with our investigation.

“I would encourage anyone who has not yet contacted police who may have information on this incident to do so.

"An extensive investigation into the precise circumstances of the incident is ongoing, and we continue to ask people not to speculate on the circumstances surrounding the incident and refrain from sharing distressing content online.”

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper during a visit to the scene in Liverpool where a car ploughed into a crowd of people. Picture: Alamy

Yesterday, Merseyside Police Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Sims said it is believed the car was able to follow an ambulance that was attending to someone suffering from a heart attack.

She told a press conference at Merseyside Police headquarters: "It is believed the driver of the Ford Galaxy car involved in this incident was able to follow an ambulance onto Water Street after the road block was temporarily lifted so that the ambulance crew could attend to a member of the public who was having a suspected heart attack.

"As with many large events, with event organisers we planned for all contingencies and this included the implementation of road closures to protect pedestrians and an armed policing presence was also in place throughout the day.

"There was no intelligence to suggest an incident of this nature would take place, and as we previously stated, the incident is not being treated as terrorism.

"An extensive investigation into the precise circumstances of the incident is ongoing and we continue to ask people not to speculate on the circumstances surrounding the incident and refrain from sharing distressing content online."