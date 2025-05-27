Liverpool fan tells of 'absolute agony' after being hit in parade horror - as four still ‘very, very ill in hospital’

Liverpool fan Jack Trotter has opened up about being hit by the car. Picture: PA, LBC

By Henry Moore

A Liverpool fan has opened up about his “absolute agony” after being hit by the car that ploughed into crowds at Monday’s victory parade, injuring at least 47 people.

Four people remain “very, very ill in hospital” following the parade horror, which saw a car ram into crowds celebrating Liverpool FC’s Premier League victory.

Liverpool Mayor Steve Rotheram said: "There are still four people who are very, very ill in hospital and we are hoping of course that they pull through very, very quickly.

He added: “The actual incident in Water Street will live with those people for all the wrong reasons, and that’s where we have to really focus our minds."

A 53-year-old white British man from the Liverpool area was arrested, police said, adding that he is believed to have been the driver.

Opening up about being hit by the car, Liverpool fan Jack Trotter took to Facebook after being discharged from hospital.

The scene in Water Street near the Liver Building in Liverpool after a 53-year-old white British man was arrested when a car ploughed into a crowd of people during Liverpool FC's Premier League victory parade. Picture: Alamy

He wrote: “Im writing this because I’ve got a million texts asking if im okay and it’s crazy over here and I’ve barely any service the parade was going unreal until the very end some absolute lunatic decided to floor it and drive his car through everyone unfortunately I was hit however I’m extremely lucky as I dodged the car just in time however still got hit in absolute shock how a event like this can turn to such a tragedy.

“I’m okay everyone getting looked after now just mental how it could’ve been a lot worse.”

He added: “Thank you everyone for the kind messages it really means a lot - what’s been happening is I was took to hospital in an ambulance and currently being held in for now due to injuries to the back and leg.

“Currently in agony hopefully nothing too serious. Thank you everyone for the support.”

The incident is not being treated as terrorism.

Up to 1 million Liverpool fans had lined the streets to celebrate the team as they moved through the city centre with the Premier League trophy on an open-top bus.

The horrific incident saw the vehicle plough into Liverpool fans celebrating the club's Premier League title victory, with footage emerging online showing fans attempting to stop the car before it proceeded to lurch into crowds.

Speaking late on Monday, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer branded the scenes "appalling" and thanked the emergency services for their swift response.Dave Kitchin, head of the North West Ambulance Service, confirmed 27 patients were taken to hospital, including four children.

On Tuesday, Liverpool Mayor Steve Rotheram said: "“There are still four people who are very, very ill in hospital and we are hoping of course that they pull through very, very quickly. Picture: Liam Gotting / LBC

Two of the victims had sustained serious injuries, of which one was a child, he added, with a further 20 patients treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The collision is being considered an isolated incident, and 'is not being treated as terrorism', Merseyside Police Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Sims said.

Liverpool West Derby MP Ian Byrne says he is "absolutely heartbroken" following the incident.

In a statement posted to X, Mr Byrne said: "Absolutely heartbroken by the scenes in town, after what should have been the best of days.

"My love and thoughts are with all affected."

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp took to Instagram to share his support, writing his "thoughts and prayers are with all those who are injured and affected. You'll Never Walk Alone."

In a statement late on Monday, the Prime Minister said: “Tonight, I have spoken to Steve Rotheram about the terrible events in Liverpool and the remarkable bravery shown by the police and other emergency services.

“They are supporting and caring for those injured in these terrible events.

“Everyone, especially children, should be able to celebrate their heroes without this horror.

“The city has a long and proud history of coming together through difficult times.

“Liverpool stands together and the whole country stands with Liverpool."

A car collided with a number of pedestrians on Water Street just after 18:00. Picture: PA Wire

Speaking at a press conference on Monday night, ACC Sims said: "The car stopped at the scene and a 53-year-old white, British man from the Liverpool area was arrested.

"We believe him to be the driver of the vehicle.

"Extensive inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances leading up to the collision, and it is vital that people do not speculate or spread misinformation on social media.

"I know that people will understandably be concerned by what has happened tonight."What I can tell you is that we believe this to be an isolated incident, and we are not currently looking for anyone else in relation to it.

North West Ambulance Service's Dave Kitchin and Merseyside Police's Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Sims, during a press conference at the Cunard Building in Liverpool. Picture: Alamy

"The incident is not being treated as terrorism."

Following the incident, Liverpool FC's historic rivals, Manchester United, reached out to offer their solidarity.

"Our thoughts are with @LFC, external and the city of Liverpool after today’s awful incident," the team posted on X on Monday.

Thousands of fans had packed the city's streets to celebrate their team being crowned Premier League champions.

Spectators draped in red lined the roads to watch the team drive around a 10-mile route on an open top bus with the trophy.

But the party atmosphere turned sour 10 minutes after the bus left the Walter Street area, as a car was seen driving down the busy main road and ramming into supporters.

Merseyside Police's Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Sims, during a press conference at the Cunard Building in Liverpool. Picture: Alamy

Witnesses believe the vehicle was travelling at 20mph, as it swerved on and off the crowded pavements and roads.

Once the car stopped, a huge number of people swarmed the vehicle and destroyed the windows and doors as they attempted to get to the driver.

Police then surrounded the car as they tried to restore order.

The harrowing scenes were captured on mobile phone footage by shocked bystanders.

One person was seen being taken away on a stretcher, while another man was pictured leaning heavily on a police officer for support.

Police and emergency personnel dealing with a road traffic accident on Water Street near the Liver Building in Liverpool after a car collided with pedestrians during the Premier League winners parade. Picture: Alamy

Police cars, ambulances and fire trucks lined the surrounding streets, and they could be seen tending to those involved and controlling the crowd.

A number of tents have been set up inside the police cordon along the street and the surrounding area.

Merseyside Police and Crime Commissioner Emily Spurrell says footage of the incident in Liverpool is "appalling" and urges people not to speculate.

Following the collision, a spokesperson for Liverpool Football Club said: "Our thoughts and prayers are with those who have been affected by this serious incident.

"We will continue to offer our full support to the emergency services and local authorities who are dealing with this incident."

Emergency services respond to incident at Liverpool parade

Harry Rashid, 48, from Solihull, was at the parade with his wife and two young daughters when he witnessed the collision.

He said: "It happened about 10 feet away from us. We were just in a crowd and we had no control over where we would be, because it was a very narrow street.

"The vehicle came to our right. It emerged from just right next to an ambulance, which was parked up. This grey people carrier just pulled up from the right and just rammed into all the people at the side of us.

"It was extremely fast. Initially, we just heard the pop, pop, pop of people just being knocked off the bonnet of a car."

Footage shows people being carried into ambulances on stretchers, or helped to walk by emergency workers.

Mr Rashid described how crowds began trying to smash the car windows, before being pushed back by police.

Police and emergency personnel deal with an incident after a car collided with pedestrians. Picture: Alamy

"But then he put his foot down again and just ploughed through the rest of them, he just kept going," Mr Rashid continued.

"It was horrible. And you could hear the bumps as he was going over the people.

"Then my daughter started screaming and there were people on the ground."

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper also described the scenes in Liverpool as "truly shocking".

She said: "Thank you to the police and emergency services for their swift response to the truly shocking and horrendous scenes in Liverpool this evening.

"Thinking of all those affected at this very difficult time. The police are investigating and I'm being kept updated on developments."

Police and emergency personnel deal with an incident near the Liver Building during the Premier League winners parade in Liverpool, England, Monday, May 26, 2025. Picture: Alamy

Everton FC said "our thoughts are with all those who have been affected by this serious incident in our city".

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher wrote on X: "Devastating end to the day... just pray everyone is ok", while ex-Reds striker Robbie Fowler posted: "Heartbreaking news... absolutely sickened with what's happened here in Liverpool."

A spokesperson for the Premier League added: "Everyone at the Premier League is shocked by the appalling events in Liverpool this evening, and our heartfelt thoughts go out to all those injured and affected.

"We have been in contact with Liverpool FC and have offered our full support following this serious incident."