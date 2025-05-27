King and Queen share 'deep shock' over Liverpool parade crash as William and Kate also tell of their sadness

Dozens were left injured after the car drove into football fans who were celebrating Liverpool FC’s Premier League victory. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

The Royal Family have released messages of support in the aftermath of a car ploughing into crowds in Liverpool city centre last night.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Dozens were left injured after the car drove into football fans who were celebrating Liverpool FC’s Premier League victory.

Four people remain “very, very ill in hospital” following the parade horror as up to 1 million fans lined the streets to celebrate the win.

Four people were said to be 'very, very' ill after the car hit crowds. Picture: Alamy

Police have confirmed they have arrested a 53-year-old white British local man soon after it happened.

It is not being treated as terror-related.

The King says he and Queen Camilla are "deeply shocked and saddened" by the incident.

A message from The King following the terrible incident in Liverpool on Monday evening. pic.twitter.com/LiOI86LLbs — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 27, 2025

Their full statement to social media reads: "My wife and I were deeply shocked and saddened to hear of the terrible events that took place in Liverpool on Monday.

"It is truly devastating to see that what should have been a joyous celebration for so many could end in such distressing circumstances.

"At this heartbreaking time for the people of Liverpool, I know that the strength of community spirit for which your city is renowned will be a comfort and support to those in need.

"Our prayers and deepest sympathy are with all those who have been affected, and my special gratitude goes out to the first responders, emergency services personnel and other who rushed to the aid of the injured."

We are deeply saddened by the scenes in Liverpool yesterday. What should have been a joyful celebration ended with tragedy.



Our thoughts are with those who were injured and to the first responders and emergency services on the ground. W & C — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) May 27, 2025

In another statement, William and Kate said: "We are deeply saddened by the scenes in Liverpool yesterday.

"What should have been a joyful celebration ended with tragedy.

"Our thoughts are with those who were injured and to the first responders and emergency services on the ground.

"W & C".

Read more: Eyewitness describes scene after car ploughs into crowd at Liverpool parade

Read more: World of football unites in support of Liverpool after driver crashes into fans at trophy parade, injuring 47

Britain's Princess Anne meets with medical staff from the hospital team during a visit to the Royal Liverpool University Hospital. Picture: Alamy

The Princess Royal meets with representatives from the Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service during a visit to the Royal Liverpool University Hospital. Picture: Alamy

'Very fortunate'

Medical staff who treated those injured told Princess Anne they were "very, very fortunate" there were not more major injuries.

The Princess Royal visited the Royal Liverpool University Hospital on Tuesday where she met nurses, consultants and paramedics, as well as representatives from Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service and the football club.

Divisional medical director for surgery at Aintree University Hospital Marc Lucky told the princess they had put out an alert for staff to come in.

He said: "It's a very good example of the resilience and people volunteering. We had too many people, which is a very interesting complaint to have."

He told the royal the injuries were not "major traumas".

He said: "We were very, very fortunate yesterday, I must say."

Consultant Jay Rathore said: "Most of the injuries were limb injuries. No life-threatening, we were able to manage them."

Specialist paramedic Susan McCormick told Anne she was one of the first responders on scene as she and a colleague were treating a man for something unrelated when the incident happened.

Advanced paramedic Gary Fitzpatrick told Anne: "We actually had a plan before the event so we were quite prepared for the situation."

More than 45 people were injured. Picture: Alamy

Police officers stand at a cordon in Liverpool after a car ploughed into crowds. Picture: Getty

Footage of the incident circulating online appeared to show people in the crowd following the Liverpool Football Club celebrations attempting to get close to the driver of the car, with one managing to open the driver's car door.

Videos then appeared to show the driver close the car door before suddenly speeding up and veering into pedestrians on both sides of the crowded street.

The clips posted on social media then showed people from the crowds attempt to chase the driver - with some kicking the vehicle and smashing the back window.

Officers quickly surrounded the car as witnesses attempted to stop the driver, who was eventually detained by police.