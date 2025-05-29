Four people remain 'very ill' in hospital as police continue to question Liverpool victory parade suspect

Forensic officers examine the site where a 53-year-old British man plowed a minivan into a crowd of Liverpool soccer fans who were celebrating the city's Premier League championship Monday, injuring more than 45 people in Liverpool. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Police are continuing to question a driver who allegedly ploughed into a crowd at Liverpool FC’s victory parade.

Police were granted more time to question the 53-year-old driver after the incident, which saw a vehicle plough into a crowd at Liverpool’s victory parade on Monday, injuring at least 79 people.

Merseyside Police have said seven people remain in hospital.

The extension to hold and question the man was granted on Wednesday and remains in place until Thursday - with an update on charges expected later today.

It comes as the Prime Minister visited Liverpool on Wednesday afternoon, speaking to police chiefs about the incident.

The incident saw 79 members of the crowd injured when the vehicle drove at revellers, with one lifelong Liverpool fan describing how his five-month-old son was flung 15 feet (4.6m) in his pram after they were hit by a vehicle at the parade.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer meeting with Police and Crime Commissioner Emily Spurrell, Deputy Chief Constable Chris Green (second right) and the Mayor of Liverpool City Region, Steve Rotheram, at Merseyside Police Headquarters. Picture: Alamy

Daniel Everson, 36, said: “I tried to hold on to the front of the car and try and stop it, push it, do whatever I could (to stop it) from hitting my partner and my baby.

“And my partner went under the wheels of the car, of the front of the car, and it rolled over her leg, and I just bounced off to the side, but my boy and his pram got bounced totally in the opposite direction – about 15ft down the road.”

On Monday, the suspect was arrested on suspicion of drug driving, dangerous driving and attempted murder.

Merseyside Police said the suspect was the driver of the car, white, British and from the Liverpool area, and added that it was not being treated as terrorism.

Forensic officers at the scene in Water Street near the Liver Building in Liverpool. Picture: Alamy

In a statement on Wednesday, the force said: “We can confirm that seven people remain in hospital in a stable condition following the incident on Water Street on Monday May 26.

“As part of the ongoing investigation, we have also been able to identify more people who were injured, with 79 in total who we are now speaking with.

“A 53-year-old man from West Derby, who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, dangerous driving offences and driving while unfit through drugs, remains in police custody.

Authorities said the suspect was arrested and they are not treating it as an act of terrorism. Picture: Getty

“The investigation team have today been granted further time to continue questioning him in police custody, which will remain in place until tomorrow.”

Water Street in Liverpool was open as normal on Wednesday morning, with traffic travelling down towards The Strand.

Police tents put in place in the road after Monday’s car ramming incident had gone, and bottles, cans and scarves left on the ground had been cleared away.

A Liverpool flag remained on top of traffic lights and some remnants of police incident tape could be seen on signposts and in a bin.

Officers are scouring CCTV footage to piece together the Ford Galaxy’s movements before the incident, Detective Superintendent Rachel Wilson.

She said: “I’m pleased to say that the number of people in hospital is reducing as they continue to recover from the awful incident. We continue to support those still receiving treatment and as part of our ongoing enquiries we are identifying more people who were injured.

“I want to reassure the public of Merseyside that detectives are making significant progress as we seek to establish the full circumstances that led to what happened.

“In addition, extensive CCTV enquiries are being carried out across the city to establish the movements of the car, a Ford Galaxy, before the incident took place.

“We have already had an incredible response from many of those who were there on the day, and I thank them for their co-operation with our investigation.

“I would encourage anyone who has not yet contacted police who may have information on this incident to do so.

"An extensive investigation into the precise circumstances of the incident is ongoing, and we continue to ask people not to speculate on the circumstances surrounding the incident and refrain from sharing distressing content online.”

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper during a visit to the scene in Liverpool where a car ploughed into a crowd of people. Picture: Alamy

Yesterday, Merseyside Police Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Sims said it is believed the car was able to follow an ambulance that was attending to someone suffering from a heart attack.

She told a press conference at Merseyside Police headquarters: "It is believed the driver of the Ford Galaxy car involved in this incident was able to follow an ambulance onto Water Street after the road block was temporarily lifted so that the ambulance crew could attend to a member of the public who was having a suspected heart attack.

"As with many large events, with event organisers we planned for all contingencies and this included the implementation of road closures to protect pedestrians and an armed policing presence was also in place throughout the day.

"There was no intelligence to suggest an incident of this nature would take place, and as we previously stated, the incident is not being treated as terrorism.

"An extensive investigation into the precise circumstances of the incident is ongoing and we continue to ask people not to speculate on the circumstances surrounding the incident and refrain from sharing distressing content online."