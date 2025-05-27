Breaking News

Driver ‘followed ambulance through roadblock’ before Liverpool crash as man, 53, arrested on suspicion of ‘drug driving’

Footage shows the driver reverse into a fan, which leads two spectators to punch and kick the car whilst it moves back and forth. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

A driver who ploughed into crowds of football fans in Liverpool on Monday night has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving, dangerous driving and attempted murder.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

11 people remain in hospital in a stable condition after the car was driven into people attending Liverpool FC victory parade after their Premier League win.

Police confirmed the driver was able to follow an ambulance after a road block was temporarily lifted.

The road block on Water Street was lifted so the ambulance could help someone suspected of having heart attack, Merseyside Police said in a press conference on Tuesday afternoon.

The 53-year-old white British man from West Derby has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drugs.

The incident is not being treated as terrorism.

Read more: Police released race and ethnicity of Liverpool parade suspect ‘with unprecedented speed’

Read more: Moment Liverpool horror begins to unfold after driver 'tailgated ambulance'

Merseyside Police Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Sims said it is believed the car was able to follow an ambulance.

She told a press conference at Merseyside Police headquarters: "It is believed the driver of the Ford Galaxy car involved in this incident was able to follow an ambulance onto Water Street after the road block was temporarily lifted so that the ambulance crew could attend to a member of the public who was having a suspected heart attack.

"As with many large events, with event organisers we planned for all contingencies and this included the implementation of road closures to protect pedestrians and an armed policing presence was also in place throughout the day.

"There was no intelligence to suggest an incident of this nature would take place, and as we previously stated, the incident is not being treated as terrorism.

"An extensive investigation into the precise circumstances of the incident is ongoing and we continue to ask people not to speculate on the circumstances surrounding the incident and refrain from sharing distressing content online."

(left to right) Detective Chief Superintendent Karen Jaundrill and Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Sims from Merseyside Police speaking during a press conference. Picture: Alamy

Footage of the incident circulating online appeared to show people in the crowd attempting to get close to the driver of the car, with one managing to open the driver's car door.

Videos then appeared to show the driver close the car door before suddenly speeding up and veering into pedestrians on both sides of the crowded street.

The clips posted on social media then showed people from the crowds attempt to chase the driver - with some kicking the vehicle and smashing the back window.

Officers quickly surrounded the car as witnesses attempted to stop the driver, who was eventually detained by police.