Lollipop man ordered to stop high-fiving crossing children

18 June 2025, 20:23

School crossing lollipop sign
School crossing lollipop sign. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

A lollipop man has allegedly been told he can no longer high-five children while they are crossing the road because it slows down traffic.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Neil Cotton, 57, has been working as a school crossing patrol officer in Howden, East Yorkshire for about two years.

In a now deleted social media post, he revealed he has been banned from high-fiving as "it upsets some drivers having to wait another 10 seconds".

East Riding of Yorkshire Council said it was "vitally important" children learned to cross the road safely, without any distractions.

The news has led to outrage from many who believe the decision to be unfair and an example of "woke" culture.

Read more: Switching off RTS energy meter system to be delayed, says Government

Read more: Councils ‘way short’ of planning officers to tackle housing crisis, Unison warns

One person wrote on X: "Everything you need to know about local government officials in one joyless soviet Britain story. Depressing."

Another said: "Insanity how soft we’ve become."

"Utter woke nonsense," said another.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council told the BBC: "It is vitally important that children learn to cross the road safely, concentrating without any distractions, walking carefully and being vigilant of the traffic.

"In this particular case, one of our officers spoke with this crossing patrol and simply reminded them of the need not to have distractions while children are crossing.

"However, we are confident they will continue doing a fantastic job and they are much appreciated."

Latest News

See more Latest News

A bag from Primark, found in the Weija Ashbread landfill, an older textile dump site sited on the Densu river, upriver from the protected wetlands, outside Accra, Ghana.

'This is dangerous': Discarded clothes from UK brands including Next, Asda and M&S found in protected Ghana wetlands
Dame Diana Johnson said “there is absolutely no place for violent, misogynistic and harmful content online”, after several MPs urged the Government to expand the definition of “extreme pornographic images”.

‘No place for violent content online,’ says policing minister in pornography ban pledge

Missing Jay Slater witness found 'holidaying' in Tenerife as inquest hears Jay, 19, died with alcohol in his system

Friend of missing Jay Slater witness reveals details of 'two knives' carried by teen on the night he died in Tenerife
Claire Boyd underwent surgery in a bid to address a long history of abdominal pain

Family walks out of inquest after coroner rejects malnutrition in hospital death

Inquests into the deaths of the women, who were both born in Pakistan but lived in Maltsby, Rotherham, South Yorkshire, were opened on Wednesday.

Sisters drown in pools on popular Snowdonia route, inquest told

A police cordon blocking the inside lane of the northbound carriageway on the M1 motorway near Bucknalls Lane overpass in Hertfordshire, where a man's body was found by road workers on Monday.

Horror crash sees M1 closed 'in both directions' with emergency services including air ambulance in attendance

World News

See more World News

Devastating new footage has emerged showing the lone survivor of the Air India plane crash carrying the coffin of his younger brother, who died in the fatal disaster.

New video shows heartbreaking moment lone Air India survivor limps as he carries brother’s coffin at funeral

1 hour ago

Iran's supreme leader has hit back at Trump.

'Nobody knows what I'm gonna do': Trump's cryptic message as Iran brands claims of Washington talks 'despicable lies'

5 hours ago

The Adalynn and Front Eagle tankers collided and caught on fire on Tuesday close to the Strait of Hormuz.

Navigational mistake led to oil tanker collision near Strait of Hormuz, says UAE official

5 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

10 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News