Covid tiers revealed: London in Tier 2 but Birmingham, Manchester in Tier 3

London and Liverpool will enter Tier 2 of England's new covid system and Birmingham and Manchester will be in Tier 3. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

London and Liverpool will enter Tier 2 of England's new covid system and Birmingham and Manchester will be in Tier 3, the government's coronavirus website has confirmed.

Also in Tier 3 will be Hull, Birmingham and Wolverhampton.

The only areas to end up in Tier 1 are Cornwall, the Isles of Scilly, and the Isle of Wight.

Teignbridge - which has the lowest Covid-19 rate in England at 52.9 per 100k - has also been placed in Tier 2.

The news of which areas were in which tiers was first revealed on the Government postcode checker, almost 15 minutes before Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced it to the House of Commons.

However, the site almost immediately crashed.

Commons Leader Sir Lindsay Hoyle said it is "not acceptable" that news was revealed in the media before Parliament.

Labour's shadow Commons leader Valerie Vaz said: "At 11.14am it was announced that you could find out which tier you were in via a journalist rather a statement to the House," adding: "I think this is an absolutely appalling way to treat Parliament."

Sir Lindsay replied: "This House should be informed first we keep telling the Government that is the way that good government should treat and respect this chamber. It is not acceptable to put it online.

"The only good thing about the Government is it's crashed so it's not helpful, so might be that we do get the statement first."

See what Tier your area is in here: How to check your area's Covid-19 alert level and restrictions

What are the tier 2, high alert, rules and restrictions?

Schools restaurants and pubs will be open under Tier 2, but becomes a little more difficult.

Social bubbles and households must not mix indoors but the rule of 6 can still apply outside.

Gyms and shops will also be permitted to be open.

What are the tier 3, very high alert, rules and restrictions?

These are the toughest of restrictions set in place in England and will mean pubs and bars must remain shut unless a main meal is served, wedding receptions banned and no mixing of households or bubbles.

The rule of six outside applies and it will be determined by local authorities whether gyms, leisure centres and certain other businesses can reopen.

Unnecessary travel and overnight stays are also strongly advised against.

A full list of the Tiers

Tier 1: Medium alert

South East

Isle of Wight

South West

Cornwall

Isles of Scilly

Tier 2: High alert

North WestCumbria

Liverpool City Region

Warrington and Cheshire

Yorkshire

York

North Yorkshire

West Midlands

Worcestershire

Herefordshire

Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin

East Midlands

Rutland

Northamptonshire

East of EnglandSuffolk

Hertfordshire

Cambridgeshire, including Peterborough

Norfolk

Essex, Thurrock and Southend on Sea

Bedfordshire and Milton Keynes

London

all 32 boroughs plus the City of London

South East

East Sussex

West Sussex

Brighton and Hove

Surrey

Reading

Wokingham

Bracknell Forest

Windsor and Maidenhead

West Berkshire

Hampshire (except the Isle of Wight)

Portsmouth and Southampton

Buckinghamshire

Oxfordshire

South West

South Somerset

Somerset West and Taunton

Mendip and Sedgemoor

Bath

North East Somerset

Dorset

Bournemouth

Christchurch

Poole

Gloucestershire

Wiltshire and Swindon

Devon

Tier 3: Very High alert

North East

Tees Valley Combined Authority:

Hartlepool

Middlesbrough

Stockton-on-Tees

Redcar and Cleveland

Darlington

North East Combined Authority:

Sunderland

South Tyneside

Gateshead

Newcastle upon Tyne

North Tyneside

County Durham

Northumberland

North West

Greater Manchester

Lancashire

Blackpool

Blackburn with Darwen

Yorkshire and The Humber

The Humber

West Yorkshire

South Yorkshire

West Midlands

Birmingham and Black Country

Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent

Warwickshire

Coventry and Solihull

East MidlandsDerby and Derbyshire

Nottingham and Nottinghamshire

Leicester and Leicestershire

Lincolnshire

South East

Slough (remainder of Berkshire is tier 2: High alert)

Kent and Medway

South West

Bristol

South Gloucestershire

North Somerset