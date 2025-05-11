London council earned £1m in fines from illegal low traffic zone in just six months

'No motor vehicles' signs and a 'rain garden' mark a modal filter in the Oval to Stockwell 'low traffic neighbourhood' in Lambeth, South London. Picture: Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

Lambeth council collected almost £1,080,580 from fines issued to motorists who entered a low traffic zone, which turned out to be unlawful.

The council has been fining drivers who unassumingly entered a number of streets that were unexpectedly closed in the West Dulwich Low Traffic Neighbourhood (LTN) since October.

LTNs are areas designated by councils, in which residential roads are closed to through-traffic and fines issued to motorists who enter them. In the six months since the LTN was introduced, the Labour-run council has raked in £1,080,580 from penalty charge notices (PCNs) issued to drivers.

This means the council took in more than £180,000 per month from the illegal LTN.

While fines were already costly at £130, Lambeth recently upped PCN charge to £160, though drivers are eligible for a discount if they pay quickly.

On Friday, Deputy Judge Tim Smith declared that the authority had acted in an unlawful way by introducing the scheme.

He also judged that the council was unfairly ignoring concerns from residents that the LTN could lead to higher levels of pollution and congestion.

It also marks the first time a campaign group has defeated a council over low traffic neighbourhood schemes.

The West Dulwich Action Group (WDAG), which represents local business and council residents, are now calling for Lambeth council to refund drivers that have been fined under the scheme.

A WDAG spokesperson said: “As the LTN has been declared unlawful, there can be no possible justification for Lambeth to keep the fines collected since September last year, and so they should be refunded.”

Deputy Judge Smith said Lambeth had committed a ‘serious failing’ by ignoring an ‘impressive’ report by the campaigners, which warned of the increases in pollution and congestion in the area.

He also chastised Lambeth for providing a “masterclass in selective partial reporting”, as it came to light that the council had failed to properly record public consultation responses on the LTN.

Lambeth council said it ‘acknowledged’ the court ruling and was “carefully considering the implications of the judgement”, according to the Standard.

A Lambeth council spokesman said: “Lambeth council has introduced a trial neighbourhood scheme in West Dulwich to make streets safer, create new community spaces and support people to walk and cycle around the area.

“We have thoroughly engaged with and listened to the local community throughout the development of these proposals, and provided opportunities for residents and businesses to feed back. We ask that all road users follow the law so they do not get a fine.”