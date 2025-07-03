Half of London cyclists treat red lights as optional - as record number of riders take to capital's roads

58% of daily cyclists reported running red lights compared with 43% of monthly cyclists. Picture: Alamy

By Shannon Cook

A new survey has revealed more than half of London's cyclists run red lights.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The study, commissioned by e-bike provider Lime, found 52% of London cyclists run red lights.

Regular cyclists comprise the most red-light violations.

58% of daily cyclists reported running red lights compared with 43% of monthly cyclists.

Meanwhile, 16% of riders admitted to regularly going through traffic lights when they are meant to stop.

The report surveyed more than 1,000 cyclists in cities across the UK.

It estimated that those who cycle most often comprise two-thirds of all traffic signal violations.

Read more: Cyclists sending record number of videos to police after being overtaken too closely by drivers, figures show

Read more: Motorcyclists pelted with litter and blocked in traffic by drivers, road safety charity warns

The study, commissioned by e-bike provider Lime, found 52% of London cyclists run red lights. Picture: Alamy

Cyclists are more likely to run red lights on commutes to work or school, the survey found.

The survey found - despite the regularity of running red-lights - that 82% of cyclists recognise that running a red light is dangerous.

Almost three-quarters of those surveyed believe fewer accidents would occur if they stopped at the lights.

The survey findings come as cycling hit record levels in London in 2024 with 1.33 million journeys recorded each day.

Lime has responded to the survey results, launching a "Respect the Red" cycle safety and education campaign in July to address cyclists who run through red-lights. This will form part of Lime's London Action Plan launched earlier in 2025.

The campaign will see safety messages on high-traffic cycling hotspots and key junctions to encourage behavioural change.

There will also be a focus on reminding cyclists it is against the law to run red lights.

It estimated that those who cycle most often comprise two-thirds of all traffic signal violations. Picture: Alamy

Hal Stevenson, director of policy at Lime, said: “This research confirms what we’ve long known; when cyclists don’t feel safe, they take risks.

“Cyclists also need to take responsibility. Running red lights puts everyone at risk. As part of London’s cycling community, we know Lime has a role to play.”

Meanwhile, Tom Sleigh, chairman of the City of London corporation planning and transportation committee, said: “It’s about sending a clear message: safe cycling is non-negotiable.”