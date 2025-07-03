Half of London cyclists treat red lights as optional - as record number of riders take to capital's roads

3 July 2025, 07:11 | Updated: 3 July 2025, 07:30

58% of daily cyclists reported running red lights compared with 43% of monthly cyclists.
58% of daily cyclists reported running red lights compared with 43% of monthly cyclists. Picture: Alamy

By Shannon Cook

A new survey has revealed more than half of London's cyclists run red lights.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The study, commissioned by e-bike provider Lime, found 52% of London cyclists run red lights.

Regular cyclists comprise the most red-light violations.

58% of daily cyclists reported running red lights compared with 43% of monthly cyclists.

Meanwhile, 16% of riders admitted to regularly going through traffic lights when they are meant to stop.

The report surveyed more than 1,000 cyclists in cities across the UK.

It estimated that those who cycle most often comprise two-thirds of all traffic signal violations.

Read more: Cyclists sending record number of videos to police after being overtaken too closely by drivers, figures show

Read more: Motorcyclists pelted with litter and blocked in traffic by drivers, road safety charity warns

The study, commissioned by e-bike provider Lime, found 52% of London cyclists run red lights.
The study, commissioned by e-bike provider Lime, found 52% of London cyclists run red lights. Picture: Alamy

Cyclists are more likely to run red lights on commutes to work or school, the survey found.

The survey found - despite the regularity of running red-lights - that 82% of cyclists recognise that running a red light is dangerous.

Almost three-quarters of those surveyed believe fewer accidents would occur if they stopped at the lights.

The survey findings come as cycling hit record levels in London in 2024 with 1.33 million journeys recorded each day.

Lime has responded to the survey results, launching a "Respect the Red" cycle safety and education campaign in July to address cyclists who run through red-lights. This will form part of Lime's London Action Plan launched earlier in 2025.

The campaign will see safety messages on high-traffic cycling hotspots and key junctions to encourage behavioural change.

There will also be a focus on reminding cyclists it is against the law to run red lights.

It estimated that those who cycle most often comprise two-thirds of all traffic signal violations.
It estimated that those who cycle most often comprise two-thirds of all traffic signal violations. Picture: Alamy

Hal Stevenson, director of policy at Lime, said: “This research confirms what we’ve long known; when cyclists don’t feel safe, they take risks.

“Cyclists also need to take responsibility. Running red lights puts everyone at risk. As part of London’s cycling community, we know Lime has a role to play.”

Meanwhile, Tom Sleigh, chairman of the City of London corporation planning and transportation committee, said: “It’s about sending a clear message: safe cycling is non-negotiable.”

Latest News

See more Latest News

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage during an appearance on LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast show

‘Criminals, sex offenders, terrorists’ – Farage says UK must quit ECHR to stop boat migrants and deport offenders
Macron's state parliament address to MPs sparks row over whether Trump should too

Macron's state parliament address to MPs sparks row over whether Trump should be afforded privilege
Ryanair Boeing 737-800 aircraft in flight.

Ryanair cancels more than 170 flights over next two days ahead of air traffic control strike action
A teenage boy's body has been recovered from Beccles Quay in Suffolk

Body of teenage boy pulled from River Wakeney in Suffolk after he entered water with friends
Members of the Fire Brigade attend the scene following a major fire at an electrical substation at Heathrow on March 21, 2025.

Fears terrorists could easily target energy substations after North Hyde fire

Oliver Tarvet of Britain leaves the court after losing the second round men's singles match against Carlos Alcaraz of Spain.

Oliver Tarvet toasts the ‘most special day’ after impressing Carlos Alcaraz

World News

See more World News

Broken childhoods: The Ukrainian families torn apart by Russia’s forced adoptions

Russia’s stolen children: How the Kremlin is using abducted Ukrainian minors as weapons of war

1 hour ago

Massive fire erupts in Ierapetra, Crete

British tourists evacuated from parts of Crete as fierce wildfires rip through Greek holiday island

1 hour ago

A worker holds two small containers of New World Screwworm fly pupae

US to dump billions of flies over Mexico in $30m fight against flesh-eating maggots

2 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

10 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News